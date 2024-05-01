Menu
Fire Guts Airtel Telecom Base Station In Lagos

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 1, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A fire incident has been recorded at Airtel telecom base station at Abaranje, Ikotun, Lagos.

Airtel said the incident occurred during maintenance operations on a leaking part of a diesel tank at the base station.

Carville Integrated Ventures Limited, a telecoms facility management services provider, manages the base station on behalf of Airtel.

“Carville has expressed deep sadness by the recent fire incident at Abaranje Base Station, one of the several base stations it manages on behalf of Airtel Nigeria.

“The incident, which occurred during maintenance operations on a leaking part of a diesel tank, resulted in injuries to some individuals from the local community who forcefully gained unauthorised access into the facility hosting the base station during the maintenance work,” a statement by Airtel said on Tuesday.

The firm expressed its sympathy to the victims and has offered to provide healthcare support to them.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
