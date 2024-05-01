Menu
Search
Subscribe
Infrastructure

FG approves salary increase for civil servants

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

The federal government has approved salary increase for civil servants across various consolidated salary structures.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The increase which was announced on the eve of the Workers’ Day celebration, is contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by Emmanuel Njoku, head of press, at the national salaries, incomes and wages commission (NSIWC).

The statement said the increase which is between 25 percent and 35 percent takes effect from January 1, 2024.

It added that the augmentation applies to the six remaining consolidated salary structures, namely the Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure, Consolidated Research and Allied Institutions Salary Structure, Consolidated Police Salary Structure, Consolidated Para-military Salary Structure, Consolidated Intelligence Community Salary Structure, and Consolidated Armed Forces Salary Structure.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
“Emerging Market Bonds Experience Sell-Off Amid Fed’s Hawkish Stance”
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“Emerging Market Bonds Experience Sell-Off Amid Fed’s Hawkish Stance”

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Over the past fortnight, emerging market bonds have faced...

Federal Government Announces Free Passenger Train Rides on Port Harcourt to Aba Railway

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
The Federal Government has declared four days of complimentary...

Meta Launches AI Stand-Alone Chatbot to Compete with Google, OpenAI, and Microsoft

Naija247news Naija247news -
Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp,...

Cocoa Futures Projected to Surpass $15,000 a Ton as vory Coast and Ghana Output Declines

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Cocoa prices have seen a remarkable surge this year,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Emerging Market Bonds Experience Sell-Off Amid Fed’s Hawkish Stance”

Financial Markets 0
Over the past fortnight, emerging market bonds have faced...

Federal Government Announces Free Passenger Train Rides on Port Harcourt to Aba Railway

Infrastructure 0
The Federal Government has declared four days of complimentary...

Meta Launches AI Stand-Alone Chatbot to Compete with Google, OpenAI, and Microsoft

AI 0
Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading