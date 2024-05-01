FG approves salary increase for civil servants

The federal government has approved salary increase for civil servants across various consolidated salary structures.

The increase which was announced on the eve of the Workers’ Day celebration, is contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by Emmanuel Njoku, head of press, at the national salaries, incomes and wages commission (NSIWC).

The statement said the increase which is between 25 percent and 35 percent takes effect from January 1, 2024.

It added that the augmentation applies to the six remaining consolidated salary structures, namely the Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure, Consolidated Research and Allied Institutions Salary Structure, Consolidated Police Salary Structure, Consolidated Para-military Salary Structure, Consolidated Intelligence Community Salary Structure, and Consolidated Armed Forces Salary Structure.

