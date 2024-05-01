Menu
Search
Subscribe
Infrastructure

Federal Government Announces Free Passenger Train Rides on Port Harcourt to Aba Railway

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

The Federal Government has declared four days of complimentary passenger train rides on the recently rehabilitated Port Harcourt to Aba railway. Oloruntola Oluremi, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transport, confirmed that the free rides will be available from May 1st to May 4th, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

During this period, commuters can enjoy the convenience of free train travel between Port Harcourt and Aba. Trains will depart from Port Harcourt daily at 8 am bound for Aba, and return trips will depart from Aba at 3 pm heading back to Port Harcourt. Full commercial operations will resume on Tuesday, May 7th, 2024.

This initiative aims to promote the utilization of the rehabilitated railway and provide an opportunity for passengers to experience the improved transportation infrastructure firsthand.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Meta Launches AI Stand-Alone Chatbot to Compete with Google, OpenAI, and Microsoft
Next article
“Emerging Market Bonds Experience Sell-Off Amid Fed’s Hawkish Stance”
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

FG approves salary increase for civil servants

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
The federal government has approved salary increase for civil...

“Emerging Market Bonds Experience Sell-Off Amid Fed’s Hawkish Stance”

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Over the past fortnight, emerging market bonds have faced...

Meta Launches AI Stand-Alone Chatbot to Compete with Google, OpenAI, and Microsoft

Naija247news Naija247news -
Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp,...

Cocoa Futures Projected to Surpass $15,000 a Ton as vory Coast and Ghana Output Declines

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Cocoa prices have seen a remarkable surge this year,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

FG approves salary increase for civil servants

Infrastructure 0
The federal government has approved salary increase for civil...

“Emerging Market Bonds Experience Sell-Off Amid Fed’s Hawkish Stance”

Financial Markets 0
Over the past fortnight, emerging market bonds have faced...

Meta Launches AI Stand-Alone Chatbot to Compete with Google, OpenAI, and Microsoft

AI 0
Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading