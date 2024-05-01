Federal Government Announces Free Passenger Train Rides on Port Harcourt to Aba Railway

The Federal Government has declared four days of complimentary passenger train rides on the recently rehabilitated Port Harcourt to Aba railway. Oloruntola Oluremi, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transport, confirmed that the free rides will be available from May 1st to May 4th, 2024.

During this period, commuters can enjoy the convenience of free train travel between Port Harcourt and Aba. Trains will depart from Port Harcourt daily at 8 am bound for Aba, and return trips will depart from Aba at 3 pm heading back to Port Harcourt. Full commercial operations will resume on Tuesday, May 7th, 2024.

This initiative aims to promote the utilization of the rehabilitated railway and provide an opportunity for passengers to experience the improved transportation infrastructure firsthand.

