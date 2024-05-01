“Fed Govt Allocates N2.75 Billion for Compensation in Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway Construction”

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a recent development, Minister of Works, David Umahi, revealed the federal government’s plan to allocate N2.75 billion as compensation to property owners affected by the demolition necessary for the construction of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway. The announcement was made during a stakeholders meeting held in Lagos on Wednesday, May 1.

The ambitious project aims to create a coastal highway stretching from channel 0 to channel 3, promising significant infrastructural development. Umahi emphasized that the compensation is part of the government’s commitment to mitigating the impact on affected property owners.

Furthermore, Umahi assured stakeholders that additional compensation would be disbursed in the near future, underscoring the government’s dedication to addressing concerns and facilitating the smooth execution of the project.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...