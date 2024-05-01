Menu
Dangote refinery to get full operating license soon — FG

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

May 1, 2024.

The federal government has announced plans to commission and grant full operating license to Dangote refinery.

Farouk Ahmed, the Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority disclosed this in Abuja on Tuesday, stating that only three refineries currently have valid licenses to operate in the country.

Ahmed who was represented by Ogbugo Ukoha, the Executive Director, Distribution Systems Storage Retailing Infrastructure, at the ‘Stakeholders’ Consultation Forum on Midstream and Petroleum Host Community Development Trust Regulations’ said, “we have issued three refineries with valid licenses. We awarded to Dangote Refinery even in their pre- commissioning and sooner than later they will have full commission and a valid license to also operate.

He explained that only about 15 gas facilities in the country have valid licenses and 1,199 facilities with valid licenses in the downstream.

Also, there are about 130 depots with valid licenses and 69 valid coastal vessels licenses, adding that there were a total of 9,464 licensed retail outlets in the country as at Tuesday.

In his remarks, Dumnamene Dekor, chairman, House Committee on Host Community, stressed on the need for industry players to implement the regulationas it affect hist communities, adding that defaulters will be punished.

For Benjamin Tamaranel, the National President of host communities of Nigeria, the inclusion and representation of host communities in the PIA, can be harnessed as a tool to address insecurity in the oil producing regions of the country.(www.naija247news.com).

