Cocoa Futures Projected to Surpass $15,000 a Ton as vory Coast and Ghana Output Declines

Cocoa prices have seen a remarkable surge this year, with experts predicting continued upward momentum due to ongoing bean shortages.

At the World Cocoa Conference in Brussels, nine traders and analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expressed confidence that futures prices would continue to rise, with some projecting New York prices to surpass $15,000 a ton before the year’s end. The unprecedented spikes in prices have left many uncertain about where the market might peak.

The tight supply situation is exacerbated by production declines in Ivory Coast and Ghana, leading to struggles for supplies and high premiums for buyers. Additionally, contracts amounting to around 400,000 tons of cocoa have been rolled over by the two largest producers, further tightening the supply.

As traditional sources of cocoa diminish, traders are increasingly turning to exchanges in London and New York for supply, despite concerns about the quality of the cocoa available. According to Northon Coimbrao, director of sourcing at chocolatier Natra, quality considerations have become secondary for most processors amid the supply crunch.

The surge in cocoa futures, which have already risen about 160% this year, poses challenges for traders and chocolate makers, who face rising margin calls and higher bean prices in the physical market. Despite this, stakeholders across the value chain have shown a willingness to absorb the price increases.

While demand remains optimistic, the full impact of the price surge on consumers is yet to be felt, as some chocolate makers are still covered for supplies. However, experts warn that consumers may start to feel the impact in the coming months, leading to potential challenges in the chocolate industry.

