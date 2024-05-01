Menu
Search
Subscribe
JAMB

2024 UTME: ‘Any printed slip is fake’, JAMB warns

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 1, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has cautioned the public to be wary of any candidate presenting a printed result slip of the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The Board stated that the results are not available in paper format at present, contrary to what is being circulated on social media by certain individuals, stating that unlike last year, the results are currently unavailable on the Board’s website.

The examination body made this known in a statement by its spokeperson, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, on Wednesday.

The statement read, “The Board, once again, wishes to state clearly that the only way to check the 2024 UTME result is to send UTMERESULT to 55019 or 66019 using the same phone used by the candidate in registering for the UTME exercise. Ensure that the SIM is not on any bundle.

“This is different from what was obtained last year; hence, the results are not and cannot be found on the Board’s website at the moment.

“Candidates are urged to follow the method specified above to obtain their results. They need not visit any cybercafe or patronise any third-party entity to check their result.

“The public is also advised to be wary of any candidate parading printed result slip as currently; the result is not on any paper format as being circulated on social media by some individuals.

“A reasonable number of candidates have checked their results as seen on our monitoring dashboard, but for the few still struggling, please follow the right channel.”

Recall that, on Monday, the Board announced the release of the 2024 UTME results.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
May Day: FG’s 35% pay rise mischievous, living wage should be N615k – Ajaero
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

May Day: FG’s 35% pay rise mischievous, living wage should be N615k – Ajaero

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
  Joe Ajaero, the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress...

President Tinubu Pledges Support for Nigerian Workers on May Day

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
  President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration's unwavering commitment...

“Fed Govt Allocates N2.75 Billion for Compensation in Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway Construction”

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
  In a recent development, Minister of Works, David Umahi,...

U.S.-Nigeria Binational Commission Wraps Up, Announces Key Collaborative Initiatives

Naija247news Naija247news -
ABUJA, Nigeria, May 1, 2024/ -- Deputy Secretary of...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

May Day: FG’s 35% pay rise mischievous, living wage should be N615k – Ajaero

Data & News Analysis 0
  Joe Ajaero, the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress...

President Tinubu Pledges Support for Nigerian Workers on May Day

Tinubunomics Policies 0
  President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration's unwavering commitment...

“Fed Govt Allocates N2.75 Billion for Compensation in Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway Construction”

Infrastructure 0
  In a recent development, Minister of Works, David Umahi,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading