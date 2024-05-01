2024 UTME: ‘Any printed slip is fake’, JAMB warns

May 1, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has cautioned the public to be wary of any candidate presenting a printed result slip of the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The Board stated that the results are not available in paper format at present, contrary to what is being circulated on social media by certain individuals, stating that unlike last year, the results are currently unavailable on the Board’s website.

The examination body made this known in a statement by its spokeperson, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, on Wednesday.

The statement read, “The Board, once again, wishes to state clearly that the only way to check the 2024 UTME result is to send UTMERESULT to 55019 or 66019 using the same phone used by the candidate in registering for the UTME exercise. Ensure that the SIM is not on any bundle.

“This is different from what was obtained last year; hence, the results are not and cannot be found on the Board’s website at the moment.

“Candidates are urged to follow the method specified above to obtain their results. They need not visit any cybercafe or patronise any third-party entity to check their result.

“The public is also advised to be wary of any candidate parading printed result slip as currently; the result is not on any paper format as being circulated on social media by some individuals.

“A reasonable number of candidates have checked their results as seen on our monitoring dashboard, but for the few still struggling, please follow the right channel.”

Recall that, on Monday, the Board announced the release of the 2024 UTME results.(www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...