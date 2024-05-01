Menu
14-year-old British-Nigerian killed in London daytime sword attack

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 1, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A 14-year-old boy who lost his life on Tuesday after a man wielding a sword stabbed the youth, two police officers and two other people in a street attack in east London has been identified as Daniel Anjorin.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

BBC reports that Anjorin attended Bancroft’s, the same independent day school as Grace O’Malley-Kumar, one of the victims in the Nottingham stabbing incident.

In an official statement, the Metropolitan Police reported that the suspect rammed his van into a property on Laing Close, resulting in a collision that injured a 33-year-old man.

Subsequently, the suspect physically assaulted the victim, causing a wound to the neck.

Additionally, a 35-year-old man sustained lacerations to his arm during an assault within a neighbouring residence.

The Metropolitan Police have stated that although both victims’ injuries are severe, they are not deemed life-threatening.

Following these, the suspect proceeded to attack Anjorin.

“It’s with great sadness that one of those injured in this incident… has died from their injuries,” Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell from London’s Metropolitan Police told reporters at the scene.

“He was taken to hospital after being stabbed and sadly died a short while after.”

“His thoughts and prayers are with all those affected — in particular, the family of the young victim who has lost his life,” a spokesman said.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a post on his X account said, “such violence has no place on our streets.”

In an interview with LBC, Sir Mark Rowley, the Met Police Commissioner, said, “The first thing you have to say is for the parents involved, who’ve lost their 14-year-old, and that is just horrific, and it’s everyone’s worst nightmare.

“I’m sure we’re all thinking about them.”

Separately, Holy Family Catholic School, where the teenager’s mother is employed, released a statement.

“It is with great sadness that I share with you the news of the death of the child of one of our staff members.

“Please keep Mrs Anjorin, her husband and their other children in your prayers.”

A resident, who asked AFP not to be named, recounted the experience of hiding behind a window as the suspect was outside her home, yelling, “Do you believe in God?” at the police.

“We were very scared and trying to hide and not show ourselves through the window because he was standing right next to our house and he could have seen us if he looked up,” she added.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
