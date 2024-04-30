Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria

”Your Funds are Secure, Your data is Protected” – Opay reassures customers

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 30, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

OPay, a leading fintech bank in Nigeria, has assured all its customers to remain calm, emphasising that their funds are intact.

Recall that on Monday, the CBN directed OPay, Palmpay, Kuda Bank, and Moniepoint to stop onboarding new customers until further notice.

The bank made the statement on its X account on Tuesday following the directive of the Central Bank of Nigeria stopping at least four fintech banks from new account openings for customers.

It reads: “Opay remains committed to working closely with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other regulatory bodies to fight money laundering, fraud, terrorism financing, and other illegal financial activities.

“As a regulatory-compliant institution, OPay follows the rules set by the CBN and other regulators to ensure the financial system’s integrity. To achieve this, we have closed non-compliant accounts, implemented strict security measures, and educated customers to help combat fraud.

“To support government efforts to clean up the financial industry, Opay and other Fintechs companies have temporarily paused onboarding new customers and creating new wallets. This action reflects our commitment to a secure financial environment and fighting against illicit activities.

“Please note that existing accounts and wallets remain unaffected by the CBN’s directive. We want to assure our customers that their funds are secure, their data is protected and this is a temporary measure.

“Customer satisfaction is our top priority, and we are committed to promoting financial inclusion and economic growth as key players in Nigeria’s financial ecosystem.”. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Senatorial Seating Spat Almost Derails Senate Resumption
Next article
Lafarge Cement Nigeria Plc Q1 2024 Revenue Surges by 50.04%
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Electricity tariff hike: Minister of power has failed Nigerians — Falana

Iyanuoluwa Lawal Iyanuoluwa Lawal -
Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana said the Minister of...

Actress Faithia Williams Draws Attention by Reinstating Marital Surname Balogun

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Actress Faithia Williams has sparked reactions after she reintroduced...

Federal Government Resumes Port-Harcourt-Aba Railway Operations After Rehabilitation

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Following the completion of rehabilitation work on the Port-Harcourt-Aba...

Nestle Nigeria Plc Records 43.38% Revenue Growth in Q1 2024

OyinyeChukwu Paula OyinyeChukwu Paula -
**Nestle Nigeria Plc Q1 2024 Financial Report Overview** Nestle Nigeria...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Electricity tariff hike: Minister of power has failed Nigerians — Falana

South West 0
Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana said the Minister of...

Actress Faithia Williams Draws Attention by Reinstating Marital Surname Balogun

Lifestyle News 0
Actress Faithia Williams has sparked reactions after she reintroduced...

Federal Government Resumes Port-Harcourt-Aba Railway Operations After Rehabilitation

Infrastructure 0
Following the completion of rehabilitation work on the Port-Harcourt-Aba...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading