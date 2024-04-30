”Your Funds are Secure, Your data is Protected” – Opay reassures customers

April 30, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

OPay, a leading fintech bank in Nigeria, has assured all its customers to remain calm, emphasising that their funds are intact.

Recall that on Monday, the CBN directed OPay, Palmpay, Kuda Bank, and Moniepoint to stop onboarding new customers until further notice.

The bank made the statement on its X account on Tuesday following the directive of the Central Bank of Nigeria stopping at least four fintech banks from new account openings for customers.

It reads: “Opay remains committed to working closely with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other regulatory bodies to fight money laundering, fraud, terrorism financing, and other illegal financial activities.

“As a regulatory-compliant institution, OPay follows the rules set by the CBN and other regulators to ensure the financial system’s integrity. To achieve this, we have closed non-compliant accounts, implemented strict security measures, and educated customers to help combat fraud.

“To support government efforts to clean up the financial industry, Opay and other Fintechs companies have temporarily paused onboarding new customers and creating new wallets. This action reflects our commitment to a secure financial environment and fighting against illicit activities.

“Please note that existing accounts and wallets remain unaffected by the CBN’s directive. We want to assure our customers that their funds are secure, their data is protected and this is a temporary measure.

“Customer satisfaction is our top priority, and we are committed to promoting financial inclusion and economic growth as key players in Nigeria’s financial ecosystem.”. (www.naija247news.com).

