‘Your career is dead,’ Davido claps back at Wizkid as beef reaches new heights

In the latest turn of events, tensions have escalated between Nigerian music icons Wizkid and Davido, sparking a heated exchange on social media.

It all started when Wizkid on Monday uploaded a diss video of Davido in what appeared to be a subtle mock at the 30BG boss.

This post stirred a flurry of reactions from fans of both singers, including spats from other singers like Kizz Daniel and Tekno who went at each other.

Davido, on Monday evening, then took to the X platform to tweet what seemed a subtle dig at the Ojuelegba crooner, stating that his songs are no longer recognised.

“Dem no know ur gbedu [music] again,” he wrote.

Amid Davido’s series of posts, Wizkid wrote: “U know what..no point. delusional niggas pray for y’all”.

Davido then directly quoted the Starboy’s post, labeling him a “sick man” in response to Wizkid’s earlier remark about them being delusional.

Wizkid then went on to share the video diss of Davido which the OBO crooner then quoted as he expressed regrets spending his money to resurrect his career only for it to die again.

He wrote, “That’s what I thought. Nothing to say! Exactly why I stopped wasting my clout and jeopardizing my millions of usd of endorsements on someone whose career was resurrected a few years ago just to die again. NEXT!!”.

The exchange between the two Nigerian music icons has set tongues wagging on social media with fans of both singers having a go at each other.

