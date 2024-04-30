UK-based Nigerian surgeon loses licences over sex for free Botox

A United Kingdom-based Nigerian doctor, Oluwafemi ‘Tijion’ Esho, has lost his medical licences following being found guilty of offering free Botox injections in exchange for sex.

According to The Telegraph, Esho confessed to the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service on Monday an improper emotional relationship with a woman patient addressed as Patient A, with whom he exchanged “inappropriate” sexual messages on Instagram.

The report said Esho is known for his medical opinion and commentaries on cosmetic surgery discussions on popular Television programmes, including ITV’s This Morning, BBC’s Morning Live and E4’s Body Fixers.

He was also regularly consulted on Body Fixers for E4, a channel operated by Channel 4, which aired for two seasons in 2016 and 2017 and made appearances on segments of BBC’s Morning Live until the summer of 2022.

Esho is the founder of the Esho Clinic, which also has locations in London, Liverpool, and Dubai and has a host of celebrity clients.

Vanguard reports that while during his appearance before panel in Manchester, the 42-year-old cosmetic surgeon denied having sexual intercourse with the female patient at his clinic in Newcastle in 2021 and administered botox free of charge.

He argued that he never had any physical sexual contact with Patient A, who provided sex services via OnlyFans and webcams.

But, an MPTS panel sitting in Manchester ruled earlier this month that Dr Esho did have sexual intercourse with Patient A at his clinic in Newcastle upon Tyne in 2021 and administered Botox free of charge.

The panel also found that, at a consultation months earlier, he had stroked her hair and rubbed himself against her after he made inappropriate comments on the shape of her bottom.

A year earlier, at another consultation, he made similar remarks to Patient A, again rubbed himself against her, and allowed her to masturbate him, the panel determined.

The tribunal found Dr Esho’s fitness to practise was impaired because of his misconduct.

On Saturday, the MPTS announced it had decided at a private hearing to erase Dr Esho from the medical register.

The tribunal’s reasons for imposing the sanction will be released next week.

