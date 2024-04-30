Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Diaspora News

UK-based Nigerian surgeon loses licences over sex for free Botox

By: The Editor

Date:

A United Kingdom-based Nigerian doctor, Oluwafemi ‘Tijion’ Esho, has lost his medical licences following being found guilty of offering free Botox injections in exchange for sex.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

According to The Telegraph, Esho confessed to the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service on Monday an improper emotional relationship with a woman patient addressed as Patient A, with whom he exchanged “inappropriate” sexual messages on Instagram.

The report said Esho is known for his medical opinion and commentaries on cosmetic surgery discussions on popular Television programmes, including ITV’s This Morning, BBC’s Morning Live and E4’s Body Fixers.

He was also regularly consulted on Body Fixers for E4, a channel operated by Channel 4, which aired for two seasons in 2016 and 2017 and made appearances on segments of BBC’s Morning Live until the summer of 2022.

Esho is the founder of the Esho Clinic, which also has locations in London, Liverpool, and Dubai and has a host of celebrity clients.

Vanguard reports that while during his appearance before panel in Manchester, the 42-year-old cosmetic surgeon denied having sexual intercourse with the female patient at his clinic in Newcastle in 2021 and administered botox free of charge.

He argued that he never had any physical sexual contact with Patient A, who provided sex services via OnlyFans and webcams.

But, an MPTS panel sitting in Manchester ruled earlier this month that Dr Esho did have sexual intercourse with Patient A at his clinic in Newcastle upon Tyne in 2021 and administered Botox free of charge.

The panel also found that, at a consultation months earlier, he had stroked her hair and rubbed himself against her after he made inappropriate comments on the shape of her bottom.

A year earlier, at another consultation, he made similar remarks to Patient A, again rubbed himself against her, and allowed her to masturbate him, the panel determined.

The tribunal found Dr Esho’s fitness to practise was impaired because of his misconduct.
On Saturday, the MPTS announced it had decided at a private hearing to erase Dr Esho from the medical register.

The tribunal’s reasons for imposing the sanction will be released next week.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
BUA Cement’s post-tax profit declines by 34% in Q1 2024
Next article
‘Your career is dead,’ Davido claps back at Wizkid as beef reaches new heights
The Editor
The Editor

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Obaship: Akingbaso, elected as new Aladeokun of Alade-Idanre

Naija247news Naija247news -
An Estate Developer and a business tycoon, Otunba Benson...

Buga saga: ‘Ekuke,’ ‘fool’, Kizz Daniel, Tekno clash over collabo proceeds

The Editor The Editor -
Two of Nigeria’s musical stars biggest music stars, Kizz...

JUST IN: Nigeria’s DJ Bella breaks Guinness World Records for longest live-stream concert

Iyanuoluwa Lawal Iyanuoluwa Lawal -
Nigerian Disc-Jockey, Anuoluwapo Sanni also known as MaskQueen DJ...

‘Your career is dead,’ Davido claps back at Wizkid as beef reaches new heights

The Editor The Editor -
In the latest turn of events, tensions have escalated...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Obaship: Akingbaso, elected as new Aladeokun of Alade-Idanre

Traditions and Culture 0
An Estate Developer and a business tycoon, Otunba Benson...

Buga saga: ‘Ekuke,’ ‘fool’, Kizz Daniel, Tekno clash over collabo proceeds

Music 0
Two of Nigeria’s musical stars biggest music stars, Kizz...

JUST IN: Nigeria’s DJ Bella breaks Guinness World Records for longest live-stream concert

Music 0
Nigerian Disc-Jockey, Anuoluwapo Sanni also known as MaskQueen DJ...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading