Timaya Condemns Team Member’s Unauthorized Tweet Amidst Industry Beef

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Renowned singer Timaya has taken to task a member of his team, Bolaji Fadipe, for using his official social media handle to comment on the ongoing music industry controversies.

Amidst the feud between top artists like Davido, Wizkid, Tekno, and Kizz Daniel, a tweet from Timaya’s account surfaced with the caption “Industry Wars.”

Setting the record straight, Timaya clarified on his Instagram account that he was not the author of the tweet but rather a member of his team.

Expressing his disapproval, Timaya criticized Fadipe for overstepping boundaries and involving him in unrelated matters.

In a stern message, Timaya addressed Fadipe directly, admonishing him for disregarding previous warnings and cautioned against misusing his platform for personal gain.

Timaya concluded by emphasizing the importance of respecting boundaries and urged Fadipe to refrain from unauthorized actions that could tarnish his reputation.

Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

