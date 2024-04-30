Seplat Energy appoints Eleanor Adaralegbe as executive director

April 30, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Seplat Energy has announced the appointment of Mrs Eleanor Adaralegbe as Executive Director effective May 1, 2024. She will also be the Chief Financial Officer effective from May 21, 2024.

This was contained in the Company’s notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

The board also announced the retirement of Mr. Emeka Onwuka as Executive Director of Seplat Energy effective May 1, 2024.

The board noted that as previously announced in the half-year 2023 financial results, Mr. Emeka Onwuka will also retire as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Seplat Energy effective May 21, 2024.

·“To succeed Mr. Emeka Onwuka, the Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs Eleanor Adaralegbe as an Executive Director on the Board effective May 1, 2024, and as the Chief Financial Officer effective May 21, 2024. This strategic decision aligns strongly with the Board’s Succession Forward Plan,” the board said.

According to the statement signed by Mrs. Edith Onwuchekwa Director, Legal/Company Secretary, Eleanor Adaralegbe is an accomplished finance executive with over 30 years of expertise, particularly in the oil and gas industry.

A Mathematics graduate from the University of Nigeria Nsukka, she holds an MSc in Global Finance from BAYES Business School, City University of London, and completed Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

Eleanor is also a chartered accountant and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria. Starting her career at Ernst & Young International, Eleanor has held significant roles including Vice President of Finance and CFO Designate at Seplat Energy PLC.

Her tenure at companies such as ConocoPhillips, Addax Petroleum, and Devon Energy has been marked by her leadership in financial strategy, control, and innovation.

Eleanor’s career achievements include leading finance and commercial operations at Devon’s Nigerian subsidiary, successfully negotiating a major gas plant buyback, and conducting the financial due diligence for a roughly $500 million acquisition on the London Stock Exchange.

She has also played a key role in capital raising and joint venture financing, in addition to pioneering improvements in business processes.

An advocate of diversity and inclusion, Eleanor has championed these values in the corporate world for over a decade. Her leadership efforts helped Seplat become one of Nigeria’s early adopters of the new IFRS S1 & S2 Sustainability Reporting Standards.

With a proven track record in complex negotiations and stakeholder management, Eleanor brings a strategic and forward-thinking approach to financial management and corporate governance, ensuring robust growth and compliance.

She also serves on the board of Elcrest Exploration Nigeria Limited.(www.naija247news.com).

