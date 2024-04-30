Menu
Search
Subscribe
Companies & Markets

Seplat Energy appoints Eleanor Adaralegbe as executive director

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 30, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Board of Directors of Seplat Energy has announced the appointment of Mrs Eleanor Adaralegbe as Executive Director effective May 1, 2024. She will also be the Chief Financial Officer effective from May 21, 2024.

This was contained in the Company’s notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

The board also announced the retirement of Mr. Emeka Onwuka as Executive Director of Seplat Energy effective May 1, 2024.

The board noted that as previously announced in the half-year 2023 financial results, Mr. Emeka Onwuka will also retire as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Seplat Energy effective May 21, 2024.

·“To succeed Mr. Emeka Onwuka, the Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs Eleanor Adaralegbe as an Executive Director on the  Board  effective May 1, 2024, and as the Chief Financial Officer effective May 21, 2024. This strategic decision aligns strongly with the Board’s Succession Forward Plan,” the board said.

According to the statement signed by Mrs. Edith Onwuchekwa Director, Legal/Company Secretary, Eleanor Adaralegbe is an accomplished finance executive with over 30 years of expertise, particularly in the oil and gas industry.

A Mathematics graduate from the University of Nigeria Nsukka, she holds an MSc in Global Finance from BAYES Business School, City University of London, and completed Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

Eleanor is also a chartered accountant and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria. Starting her career at Ernst & Young International, Eleanor has held significant roles including Vice President of Finance and CFO Designate at Seplat Energy PLC.

Her tenure at companies such as ConocoPhillips, Addax Petroleum, and Devon Energy has been marked by her leadership in financial strategy, control, and innovation.

Eleanor’s career achievements include leading finance and commercial operations at Devon’s Nigerian subsidiary, successfully negotiating a major gas plant buyback, and conducting the financial due diligence for a roughly $500 million acquisition on the London Stock Exchange.

She has also played a key role in capital raising and joint venture financing, in addition to pioneering improvements in business processes.

An advocate of diversity and inclusion, Eleanor has championed these values in the corporate world for over a decade. Her leadership efforts helped Seplat become one of Nigeria’s early adopters of the new IFRS S1 & S2 Sustainability Reporting Standards.

With a proven track record in complex negotiations and stakeholder management, Eleanor brings a strategic and forward-thinking approach to financial management and corporate governance, ensuring robust growth and compliance.

She also serves on the board of Elcrest Exploration Nigeria Limited.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
CCPT Restrains Multichoice Nigeria from increasing Dstv, Gotv subscription
Next article
NERC deregulates meters prices May 1
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

JAMB: Over 1.4 million UTME candidates scored below 200

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board,...

NERC deregulates meters prices May 1

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC)...

CCPT Restrains Multichoice Nigeria from increasing Dstv, Gotv subscription

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal...

About 50% of biscuit manufacturing company close down in 30 years – MAN

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Manufacturers Association of Nigeria also known...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

JAMB: Over 1.4 million UTME candidates scored below 200

JAMB 0
April 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board,...

NERC deregulates meters prices May 1

Renewable Energy 0
April 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC)...

CCPT Restrains Multichoice Nigeria from increasing Dstv, Gotv subscription

Technology 0
April 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading