Political parties

Senatorial Seating Spat Almost Derails Senate Resumption

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

The Senate’s return from its Easter and Sallah break on Tuesday, April 30, was nearly overshadowed by a tumultuous scene as senators engaged in a heated dispute over seating arrangements.

The plenary began around 11:00 am with the arrival of Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, who took his seat after the customary prayers. Akpabio proceeded to announce the birthdays of senators celebrated during the recess.

However, tensions rose when Senator Sahabi Ya’u (APC – Zamfara North) was observed engaging in a heated exchange with Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele (APC-Ekiti Central), with gestures suggesting admonition.

Senator Danjuma Goje (APC, Gombe Central) joined Ya’u in confronting Bamidele and Senator Sunday Karimi (APC – Kogi West), who oversees seating arrangements in the Senate.

The commotion stemmed from the new seating arrangement in the recently renovated main chamber, with some senior senators expressing discontentment over their assigned seats.

Senate President Akpabio intervened, urging the aggrieved senators to address their concerns individually. However, Senator Ya’u seemed reluctant to comply.

The raucous session persisted for about 20 minutes before order was restored. Subsequently, Akpabio delivered his welcome speech, and the Senate Leader proposed an executive session, held behind closed doors, which commenced at 12:05 pm.

The Senate had initially adjourned plenary until April 16 but postponed resumption twice to allow for the completion of renovations on the chamber, ongoing since 2022.

