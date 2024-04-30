Menu
“Russian Embassy Lauds Potential Partnership to Revive Ajaokuta Steel Plant”

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

Minister of Steel Development Collaborates with Consortium to Revive Ajaokuta Steel Plant

Shuaibu Abubakar Audu, the Minister of Steel Development, has initiated discussions with a consortium led by the original developers of Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited (ASCL), Tyamzhpromexport (TPE), to revitalize the steel plant.

During a meeting held in Abuja on Thursday, the minister urged the consortium, comprising representatives from Russia’s TPE/Rostec, Novostal, and Nigeria’s Proforce, to devise a blueprint for the swift revival of the Steel Plant. Salamotu Jibaniya, head of the press & public relations department for the ministry, confirmed this in a statement.

Audu emphasized that this initiative aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda,” aimed at steel production and industrialization in Nigeria before the end of his first term.

Following the meeting, Audu plans to visit Moscow at the invitation of TPE and other consortium partners to explore funding opportunities amounting to approximately $2 billion required for the steel plant’s revival. He expressed gratitude to the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Nigeria for facilitating the meeting, acknowledging the potential economic boost such a partnership could bring to Nigeria.

Sergei Egorov, the general director of TPE and leader of the consortium, commended the minister’s efforts in assembling the consortium to revive the long-dormant steel plant. Egorov’s team of technical experts, after touring the Steel Complex, expressed optimism about its revival potential and pledged to conduct a comprehensive technical audit to finalize their decision.

Valery Shaposhnikov, the deputy head of the Russian Embassy in Abuja, lauded the partnership as a significant step towards the mutual benefit of both countries. He praised President Tinubu’s commitment to reviving Ajaokuta, highlighting the unprecedented political will demonstrated by the Nigerian government since the Shehu Shagari Administration in 1979.

Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

