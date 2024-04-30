Menu
Oritse Femi Defends Wizkid’s ‘Influencer’ Label for Don Jazzy

By: The Editor

Date:

 

Singer Abiodun Majemite Ekele, popularly known as Oritse Femi, has come to the defense of Wizkid’s playful jab at music executive Don Jazzy, referring to him as an “influencer.”

In a series of tweets on Monday, Wizkid humorously teased some of his colleagues, including Don Jazzy, with the “influencer” title.

However, Oritse Femi stepped in to clarify the term “influencer,” emphasizing that it denotes a well-known individual with unique skills.

According to him, being called an influencer implies possessing distinctive abilities that others lack, attracting them to seek influence from you. He sees no negative connotation in being labeled as an influencer.

Oritse Femi differentiated between an influencer and a content creator, asserting that they are not the same. He highlighted the symbiotic relationship between content creators and influencers, suggesting that being recognized as an influencer is prestigious.

In his words: “If someone called you an influencer, it means you are well known and have a unique skill in you that others don’t have and that makes them run to you so you can influence them with it. I see nothing wrong if someone called you an influencer.”

He concluded by emphasizing the significance of the influencer role, indicating that it carries weight and prestige in the industry.

 Ondo APC Urges Aggrieved Aspirants to Unite Behind Governor Aiyedatiwa
The Editor
The Editor

