 Ondo APC Urges Aggrieved Aspirants to Unite Behind Governor Aiyedatiwa

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has called on the 15 aggrieved governorship aspirants and their supporters to embrace the outcome of the primary election and rally behind the party’s flag bearer, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

In a statement released by the party’s publicity secretary in Akure, Alex Kalejaye, it emphasized the importance of synergy and unity among party members to secure victory for the APC in the forthcoming November election.

Kalejaye stressed the need for magnanimity in victory and encouraged Governor Aiyedatiwa to engage with all aspirants to foster unity and cohesion within the party.

Acknowledging the commendable performance of all aspirants during the primary election process, Kalejaye lauded the scrutiny conducted by the National Working Committee and its endorsement of the election outcome.

He commended the peaceful conduct of APC members across the state during the primary election, emphasizing their organized and peaceful demeanor throughout the process.

The statement expressed confidence in Governor Aiyedatiwa’s leadership abilities and affirmed his capacity to lead the party to victory in the November election, citing his wealth of experience in both the private and public sectors.

The APC in Ondo State also extended appreciation to security agencies, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and all stakeholders for their contributions to the success of the primary election.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...