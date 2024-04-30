Olamide my idol but I rap better than him – Oladips

Nigerian rapper Oladipupo Oladimeji, popularly known as Oladips, has caused a stir online with his claim that he raps better than iconic rapper Olamide.

The controversial statement came during a Q&A session with fans on his X page, where he engaged in discussions about his influences and abilities.

When asked about his idol, Oladips mentioned Olamide, one of the most prominent figures in the Nigerian music scene.

The remark swiftly seized the attention of netizens, with social media platforms buzzing with reactions to Oladips’ assertion.

Opinions were divided, with some commending his confidence while others questioned the validity of comparing oneself to a ‘rap king’ like Olamide.

