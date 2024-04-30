Menu
Search
Subscribe
Companies & Markets

Okomu Oil reports N43.48bn as turnover in Q1 2024

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 30, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc on Monday published its First Quarter report for the period ended 31 March 2024.

The Company reported a turnover of N43.48 billion for the 3 months period, up by 79.62% from N24.21 billion reported in Q1 2023.

Profit after tax of N15.081 billion was achieved for the 3 months period, up by 48.18% from N10.177 billion profit reported in Q1 2023.

Earnings per share of the Company stands at N15.81

At the share price of N232.50, the P/E ratio of Okomu Oil stands at 14.71x with earnings yield of 6.80%.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
MTN Nigeria reports N575.69 pre-tax loss in Q1 2024
Next article
Market dips by N154bn as Dangote Sugar, Others shed weight
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

CCPT Restrains Multichoice Nigeria from increasing Dstv, Gotv subscription

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal...

About 50% of biscuit manufacturing company close down in 30 years – MAN

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Manufacturers Association of Nigeria also known...

Market dips by N154bn as Dangote Sugar, Others shed weight

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Investors lost N154bn on Monday on...

MTN Nigeria reports N575.69 pre-tax loss in Q1 2024

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. MTN Nigeria released its Q1 2024...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

CCPT Restrains Multichoice Nigeria from increasing Dstv, Gotv subscription

Technology 0
April 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal...

About 50% of biscuit manufacturing company close down in 30 years – MAN

Business News 0
April 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Manufacturers Association of Nigeria also known...

Market dips by N154bn as Dangote Sugar, Others shed weight

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
April 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Investors lost N154bn on Monday on...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading