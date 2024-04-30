Okomu Oil reports N43.48bn as turnover in Q1 2024

April 30, 2024.

Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc on Monday published its First Quarter report for the period ended 31 March 2024.

The Company reported a turnover of N43.48 billion for the 3 months period, up by 79.62% from N24.21 billion reported in Q1 2023.

Profit after tax of N15.081 billion was achieved for the 3 months period, up by 48.18% from N10.177 billion profit reported in Q1 2023.

Earnings per share of the Company stands at N15.81

At the share price of N232.50, the P/E ratio of Okomu Oil stands at 14.71x with earnings yield of 6.80%.(www.naija247news.com).

