Obaship: Akingbaso, elected as new Aladeokun of Alade-Idanre

An Estate Developer and a business tycoon, Otunba Benson Akingbaso, has been elected as the Aladeokun of Alade-Idanre in Idanre council area of Ondo State.

Recall that the late monarch of the town, Oba Olusegun Ayodele Akinbola, joined his ancestors on October 16, 2020 at the age of 80.

Akingbaso’s election was coming four years after the demise of Oba Akinbola.

The late Oba Akinbola was one of the pioneering producers of the popular sitcom, Village Headmaster, created in 1968 by the late Ambassador Segun Olusola.

Announcing the results of the election of Akingbaso, the head of the kingmakers in the community, who is also the Regent and Lisa of Alade-Idanre, Oladipo Akinsowon, said the stool was contested for by Benson Akingbaso and Toba Akinboro.

Akinsowon, noted that the success of the exercise, has put an end to several attempts to elect a new ruler in the community.

According to the head of the kingmakers, Akingbaso through the ballot, scored 12 votes as against three votes scored by Prince Akinboro.

He therefore declared that “After the voting, the outcome shows that Otunba Benson Akingbaso has 12 votes while Prince Akinboro Toba had three votes and in view of this, I therefore declare Akingbaso as the Oba-elect.

“After this process, we will write the local government that Alade has identified who-will-be Oba of this kingdom, so that after that, we will hold another meeting where the secretary of the LG to confirm the appointment.

