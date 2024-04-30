NMDPRA Reveals Plans for Dangote Petroleum Refinery Commissioning

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) announced on Tuesday, April 30, its intention to fully commission the 650,000b/d Dangote Petroleum Refinery in the near future. This disclosure was made by the Chief Executive, Farouk Ahmed, during the “Stakeholders’ Consultation Forum on Midstream and Petroleum Host Community Development Trust Regulations” held in Abuja.

Represented by Ogbugo Ukoha, the Executive Director of Distribution Systems Storage Retailing Infrastructure, Ahmed stated that the authority is set to issue a license for the refinery to operate very soon. He emphasized that among the country’s refineries, only three currently possess valid licenses, with Dangote Refinery set to join them upon full commissioning.

Ahmed also highlighted that there are currently 15 gas facilities in the country holding valid licenses, with more undergoing processing. Additionally, there are 1,199 downstream facilities with valid licenses, over 176 operators with gas import permits, 130 depots with valid licenses, and 69 holding valid coastal vessel licenses.

Regarding retail outlets, Ahmed revealed that NMDPRA has licensed a total of 9,464 retail outlets as of 10:00 am on April 30, 2024.

The forum aimed to address the inclusion of midstream and downstream as part of the Host Community, considering the impact of emissions and effluence. Ahmed encouraged stakeholders to contribute their ideas on which facilities should fall under the Host Community and the criteria for inclusion in the regulation.

In his message, Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor, Chairman of the House Committee on Host Community, emphasized the legal consequences for any industry player found wanting in implementing the regulation. He urged the forum to focus on objectives that promote a sense of ownership among Host Community dwellers and strengthen relationships between companies, governments, and communities.

