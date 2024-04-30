Nigerian Students Struggle to Find Part-Time Jobs in Canada, Face Financial Hardship

Nigerian and other foreign students in Canada are encountering challenges securing part-time jobs to sustain themselves, leading to some living in difficult conditions, reports Voice of America.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Since Canada introduced pathways for employment and immigration for foreign students, many from Nigeria and other countries have migrated to the North American nation in search of opportunities.

However, photos circulating on Canadian social media platforms depict long queues of people vying for basic cashier positions, illustrating the scarcity of suitable job opportunities for foreign students.

Foreign students in Canada are restricted to part-time employment, mainly in low-paying roles, exacerbating their financial strain.

Dhvani Malik, a 400-level international relations student at the University of British Columbia, expressed concern about the rising living costs in Vancouver and the diminishing job prospects, adding to the financial burden on international students.

Statistics Canada reported a high unemployment rate of 12.6 percent among young people in March, indicating challenges in accommodating the rapidly growing immigrant population, including international students.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged the need to address the influx of temporary immigrants, including international students, recognizing that the rate of growth has surpassed Canada’s capacity to absorb them.

However, restricting the entry of international students poses a dilemma for Canadian institutions, as they heavily rely on the tuition fees paid by these students for financial sustenance. Thus, the government faces a difficult decision between managing immigration levels and sustaining the financial viability of educational institutions.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...