Nestle Nigeria Plc Records 43.38% Revenue Growth in Q1 2024

**Nestle Nigeria Plc Q1 2024 Financial Report Overview**

Nestle Nigeria Plc released its financial report for the first quarter of 2024, indicating a significant increase in revenue by 43.38% compared to the same period in 2023. The report, compiled by Cowry Research, highlights various financial metrics, including profit margins, operating activities, and balance sheet figures.

Key Highlights:

– Revenue: ₦183.48 billion, up 43.38% from Q1 2023.

– Cost of Sales: ₦134.42 billion, representing a 76.13% increase from the previous year.

– Gross Profit: ₦49.07 billion, with a gross margin of 36.5%.

– Operating Margin: 11.5%.

– Profit from operating activities: ₦21.04 billion, showing a 26.65% increase.

– Net Profit Margin: -77.8%.

– Finance Income: ₦1.76 billion, up by 10.42%.

– Loss/Profit after tax: -₦142.68 billion, compared to a profit of ₦16.25 billion in Q1 2023.

– Basic Earnings per Share: (₦1.80), a decrease from ₦20.45 in Q1 2023.

Balance Sheet Highlights (as at March 31, 2024):

– Cash and short-term deposits: ₦44.28 billion, down by 73.60%.

– Trade and other receivables: ₦103.80 billion.

– Inventories: ₦113.68 billion, showing a 29.49% increase.

– Total Assets: ₦775.54 billion, up by 33.31% from December 31, 2023.

– Total Liabilities: ₦846.35 billion, indicating a 28.27% increase.

– Total shareholders’ equity: (₦70.81 billion), compared to (₦78.04 billion) in December 2023.

The report provides insights into Nestle Nigeria Plc’s financial performance for the first quarter of 2024, offering investors valuable information for decision-making.

