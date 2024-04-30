Menu
Renewable Energy

NERC deregulates meters prices May 1

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 30, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has deregulated meter prices under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) Scheme for end-user customers, effective May 1, 2024.

It said the prices of meters were deregulated after Meter Asset Providers and other operators requested a further review of meter prices in consideration of the significant changes in foreign exchange and inflation rates since the last price review of the prices of meters by NERC in September 2023.

It said the significant changes in these macroeconomic variables had constrained the abilities of meter providers to supply meters at the approved regulated price.

“The commission has noted the need for the efficient pricing of meters to respond more quickly to changes in macroeconomic parameters, particularly exchange rates.

“The commission has further taken cognisance of the constraints/challenges faced by MAPs and LMMAs and therefore approved the deregulation of prices of meters deployed under the MAP scheme with effect from May 1, 2024,” NERC stated.

It added, “With effect from May 1, 2024, all prices of meters under the MAP scheme shall be determined through a competitive bidding process with customers provided with a choice of authorised vendors.”

According to the Commission, this move is expected to foster transparency and reduce prices, as customers will have the freedom to select their preferred meter providers among those authorised under the scheme.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
