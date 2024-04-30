Menu
Navy rescues over 250 passengers from capsized boat in Rivers

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 30, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Naval Security Operatives rescued 250 passengers on board a capsized boat.

Director of Information, Commodore Aiwuyor Adams- Aliu, disclosed that the incident happened about 10 pm on Monday, April 29, 2024, by personnel of Naval Security Station (NSS) 023 deployed along Cawthorne Channel .

The rescued persons, majority of them traders, cast off from a local market in Sangana area of Bayelsa State , heading for Rivers State.

According to him: “Notably, the locally made, 3-deck wooden vessel popularly known as “Large Cotonou Boat” was overborne, had no lifesaving equipment onboard and none of its passengers wore a lifejacket.

“It was the vigilant eyes and professional response of NN personnel who swiftly undertook a rescue mission that ensured no life was lost. This rescue effort is in line with the Strategic Directive of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla which states that “the strategic end state of NN operations is a safe and secure maritime environment in Nigeria and the Gulf of Guinea.”

“Additionally, the Nigerian Navy wishes to reiterate the importance of lifejackets, life buoys and other life-saving equipment to local maritime operators. Provision and proper utilisation of such equipment is imperative to safety of lives at sea. The NN, wishes to assure the general public that it remains committed to securing Nigeria’s maritime space from the backwaters to the outermost limits of the Exclusive Economic Zone for legitimate businesses to thrive”. (www.naija247news.com).

