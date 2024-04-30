“Naira Hits New Low: NAFEM at N1,419.11, Parallel Market N1,340”

Yesterday, the Naira suffered a notable depreciation against the dollar, plummeting to N1,340 per dollar in the parallel market, marking a stark contrast from last week Friday’s rate of N1,300.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Simultaneously, the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) witnessed a surge, with the Naira weakening to N1,419.11 per dollar.

Data sourced from FMDQ revealed a substantial increase in the indicative exchange rate for NAFEM, rising from N1,339.23 per dollar over the weekend to the current rate, reflecting a noteworthy depreciation of N79.88 for the Naira.

Consequently, the disparity between the parallel market and NAFEM rates widened significantly, reaching N79.11 per dollar, in stark contrast to the N39.23 per dollar observed just last week Friday.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...