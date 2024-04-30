Menu
Search
Subscribe
Financials

NAHCO Plc’s Balance Sheet Strengthens with 32.48% Increase in Total Assets

By: OyinyeChukwu Paula

Date:

NAHCO Plc, a leading ground handling services company, has showcased a robust performance in the first quarter of 2024, according to a comprehensive analysis by Cowry Research.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The report, issued by Cowry Asset Management Limited, provides valuable insights into NAHCO’s financial health and performance metrics.

Revenue Surge

NAHCO reported a significant increase in revenue, soaring by 85.79% compared to the same period last year. This surge reflects the company’s strong market position and operational efficiency amidst economic challenges.

Profitability Improvement

The company witnessed a remarkable improvement in profitability, with gross profit soaring by 155.75% year-on-year. This increase is attributed to a combination of factors, including revenue growth and effective cost management strategies.

Financial Ratios

Key financial ratios such as gross margin, operating margin, and net profit margin also showed notable improvements. Gross margin increased to 55.4% from 40.2% in Q1 2023, indicating enhanced efficiency in cost management and revenue generation.

**Balance Sheet Strength**

NAHCO’s balance sheet strengthened further, with total assets increasing by 32.48% compared to the previous year. Cash and cash equivalents rose by 32.03%, indicating improved liquidity and financial stability.

Investor Outlook

The positive performance indicators underscore NAHCO’s resilience and ability to navigate challenging market conditions. Investors are likely to view the company favorably, given its strong financial position and growth prospects.

In conclusion, NAHCO Plc’s impressive performance in Q1 2024 positions the company for continued growth and success in the aviation services industry.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
May & Baker Nigeria Plc’s Q1 2024 Revenue Surges Over 50%
Next article
Julius Berger’s Gross Profit Grows by 4.58% to ₦20,970 Million in Q1 2024
OyinyeChukwu Paula
OyinyeChukwu Paulahttp://Vetiva%20Research
OyinyeChukwu Paula Position: Business Journalist, Naija247news OyinyeChukwu Paula is an accomplished business journalist contributing her expertise to Naija247news, one of Nigeria's leading news platforms. With a keen interest in economic affairs, financial markets, and corporate developments, Paula brings a wealth of knowledge to her reporting, delivering insightful analyses on the dynamic business landscape in Nigeria and beyond. Education: Paula holds a degree in Journalism from [Abia State University], where she honed her skills in investigative reporting and business journalism. Her academic background laid the foundation for her commitment to delivering accurate and timely news with a business-focused perspective. Professional Experience: Having amassed experience in the field, Paula's journalistic journey has been marked by a dedication to uncovering stories that impact the business community. Her work spans interviews with key industry figures, coverage of market trends, and in-depth analyses of economic policies. Areas of Expertise: Financial Markets: Paula provides comprehensive coverage of financial markets, offering insights into stock movements, currency fluctuations, and economic indicators. Corporate Affairs: With a focus on corporate activities, Paula delves into mergers and acquisitions, financial reports, and the strategies employed by leading companies. Economic Policy: Keeping a watchful eye on government policies, Paula explores their implications on businesses and the broader economy, providing readers with a nuanced understanding of economic developments. Contributions to Naija247news: Paula's bylines at Naija247news reflect her commitment to delivering quality journalism. Whether unraveling complex financial narratives or simplifying intricate economic concepts, she ensures that her audience is well-informed and empowered. Passion for Business Journalism: Beyond the newsroom, Paula is known for her passion for business journalism's role in fostering transparency and accountability. She believes in the power of information to drive positive change and economic growth. In a media landscape marked by rapid changes, OyinyeChukwu Paula stands out as a dedicated business journalist who continues to shape the discourse on economic matters, contributing significantly to Naija247news's mission of delivering credible and impactful news.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

FG approves salary increase for civil servants

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
The federal government has approved salary increase for civil...

“Emerging Market Bonds Experience Sell-Off Amid Fed’s Hawkish Stance”

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Over the past fortnight, emerging market bonds have faced...

Federal Government Announces Free Passenger Train Rides on Port Harcourt to Aba Railway

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
The Federal Government has declared four days of complimentary...

Meta Launches AI Stand-Alone Chatbot to Compete with Google, OpenAI, and Microsoft

Naija247news Naija247news -
Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

FG approves salary increase for civil servants

Infrastructure 0
The federal government has approved salary increase for civil...

“Emerging Market Bonds Experience Sell-Off Amid Fed’s Hawkish Stance”

Financial Markets 0
Over the past fortnight, emerging market bonds have faced...

Federal Government Announces Free Passenger Train Rides on Port Harcourt to Aba Railway

Infrastructure 0
The Federal Government has declared four days of complimentary...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading