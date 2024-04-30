MTN Nigeria reports N575.69 pre-tax loss in Q1 2024

April 30, 2024.Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
Azonuchechi Chukwu.
MTN Nigeria released its Q1 2024 results, showing revenue of N752.9 billion, up 32.5% compared to N568.1 billion for the same period in 2023.
However, the company reported a pre-tax loss of N575.69 billion, a sharp reversal from the N162.9 billion profit reported a year earlier.
MTN’s swing into loss was primarily driven by exchange rate depreciation, incurring a staggering N656.3 billion in foreign exchange losses.
Revenue: N752.9 billion, +32.5%
EBITDA: N296.9 billion, -1.9%
Net Finance Cost: N749.7 billion, +1,615.5%
Net Foreign Exchange loss: N656.3 billion, +14489.2%
Pre-tax loss: N575.69 billion (+N162.9 billion)
Loss after tax: N392.69 billion (+N108.4 billion)
Net Assets: -N437 billion (-N40.8 billion)
Free Cash flow: N177.2 billion (-35.6%)
Capex: N390.6 billion (+49.1%)
Mobile subscribers: 77.7 million (+1.3%)
Data subscribers: 44.5 million (+8%)
MoMo Wallets: 4.8 million (+48.8%)
Ayobo Subscribers: 8.5 million (+27.3%)
The company also experienced growth in all of its revenue lines including Voice, Data, FinTech and Digital revenue respectively.
Voice and Data alone contributed N318.9 billion and N349.5 billion representing a 14.9% and 53.4% growth respectively.
MTN also reported weaker EBITDA with N296.9 billion down 1.9% as EBITDA margins fell to 39.4% compared to 53.3% same period last year.
