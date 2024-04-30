Menu
MTN Nigeria reports N575.69 pre-tax loss in Q1 2024

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 30, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

MTN Nigeria released its Q1 2024 results, showing revenue of N752.9 billion, up 32.5% compared to N568.1 billion for the same period in 2023.

However, the company reported a pre-tax loss of N575.69 billion, a sharp reversal from the N162.9 billion profit reported a year earlier.

MTN’s swing into loss was primarily driven by exchange rate depreciation, incurring a staggering N656.3 billion in foreign exchange losses.

Revenue: N752.9 billion, +32.5%

EBITDA: N296.9 billion, -1.9%

Net Finance Cost: N749.7 billion, +1,615.5%

Net Foreign Exchange loss: N656.3 billion, +14489.2%

Pre-tax loss: N575.69 billion (+N162.9 billion)

Loss after tax: N392.69 billion (+N108.4 billion)

Net Assets: -N437 billion (-N40.8 billion)

Free Cash flow: N177.2 billion (-35.6%)

Capex: N390.6 billion (+49.1%)

Mobile subscribers: 77.7 million (+1.3%)

Data subscribers: 44.5 million (+8%)

MoMo Wallets: 4.8 million (+48.8%)

Ayobo Subscribers: 8.5 million (+27.3%)

The company also experienced growth in all of its revenue lines including Voice, Data, FinTech and Digital revenue respectively.

Voice and Data alone contributed N318.9 billion and N349.5 billion representing a 14.9% and 53.4% growth respectively.

MTN also reported weaker EBITDA with N296.9 billion down 1.9% as EBITDA margins fell to 39.4% compared to 53.3% same period last year.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
