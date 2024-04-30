Menu
MTN Nigeria Records 1.3% Subscriber Growth, Despite Challenges

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

MTN Nigeria has reported a 1.3% increase in its total subscribers, reaching 77.7 million users as of March 31, 2024, compared to 76.7 million during the same period in 2023. This growth was outlined in the company’s unaudited financial statement submitted to the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) in Lagos, according to Chief Executive Officer Karl Toriola.

However, Toriola noted that the adoption of the NIN-SIM directive had a negative impact on subscriber growth, resulting in a decrease of two million subscribers compared to the previous year’s figures. Despite this setback, the number of active data customers rose by 8% to 44.5 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to 41.2 million in the same period of 2023.

Toriola also highlighted a 48.7% increase in active mobile money (MoMo PSB) wallets, reaching 4.8 million in the first quarter of 2024 from 3.2 million in the corresponding period of 2023. Additionally, the company’s total revenue surged by 32.5% to N752.98 billion in the period under review, compared to N568.13 billion in the corresponding period of 2023.

Despite these positive indicators, MTN Nigeria’s EBITDA decreased by 1.9% to N297 billion as of March 31, 2024, contrasting with N303 billion reported in the same period of the previous year. The company also recorded a net loss of N392.69 billion for the quarter, representing a 462.2% decline compared to the same quarter of 2023.

Toriola attributed the challenges to substantial macroeconomic factors, including rising inflation and naira depreciation. He also cited the impact of the NIN-SIM directive on the company’s business operations, affecting user base development across voice, data, and fintech sectors in Q1.

Despite these challenges, Toriola affirmed MTN Nigeria’s commitment to serving its customers and prioritizing value-based capital allocation, disciplined expansion of commercial operations, and cost-cutting measures.

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited.

