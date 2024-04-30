May & Baker Nigeria Plc’s Q1 2024 Revenue Surges Over 50%

In the first quarter of 2024, May & Baker Nigeria Plc demonstrated impressive growth, as revealed in the latest report by Cowry Research. The company’s revenue skyrocketed by 51.16% compared to the same period in the previous year, reaching N6.42 billion. This substantial increase was attributed to various strategic initiatives and market expansion efforts implemented by the company.

Despite the surge in revenue, May & Baker managed its cost of sales effectively, registering a 31.97% increase. Consequently, the gross profit saw a remarkable rise of 103.16%, reaching N2.33 billion. This boost in profitability was reflected in the gross margin, which improved to 36.2% from 27.0% in Q1 2023.

Operating performance also saw significant enhancement, with operating margin expanding to 15.8% compared to 10.5% in the same period last year. The net profit margin stood at 10.2%, indicating efficient cost management and operational effectiveness.

Moreover, May & Baker Nigeria Plc reported a surge in profit before tax, soaring by 130.42% to N963.86 million. This impressive growth in profitability translated to basic earnings per share of N0.38, marking a substantial increase of 130.38% compared to Q1 2023.

The company’s balance sheet also reflected positive trends, with total assets increasing by 20.35% to N22.89 billion. Total shareholders’ equity rose by 10.74% to N9.45 billion, indicating strengthened financial stability.

Overall, May & Baker Nigeria Plc’s performance in the first quarter of 2024 underscores its resilience and ability to capitalize on market opportunities, positioning the company for sustained growth and value creation in the coming quarters.

