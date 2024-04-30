Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Market dips by N154bn as Dangote Sugar, Others shed weight

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 30, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Investors lost N154bn on Monday on the back of the decline suffered by Dangote Sugar, Secure Electronic Technology, CAP and 17 other stocks.

Bearish trading followed the prevailing sentiments in the market in recent times as investors’ appetites waned.

This is despite the local bourse seeing more advancing stocks (25) than declining ones (19) at the close of trading.

On the gainers’ chart were Sterling Financial Holding Company, FBN Holdings and Honeywell Flour Mill, which gained 9.95 per cent, 9.83 per cent and 9.40 per cent to close trading at N4.20, N22.35 and N3.49, respectively.

Sectoral performance remained mostly bearish, with losses across various indices. The banking, insurance, and consumer goods sectors experienced declines of 0.41 per cent, 0.70 per cent, and 0.79 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, the oil and gas and industrial goods indices remained relatively stable, dipping marginally by 0.02 per cent each.

Regardless of this downturn, trading activity increased, indicating positive market movement.

Total deals, volume, and value increased by 32.39 per cent, 4.59 per cent, and 1.20 per cent, respectively.

There were 8,714 trades, with a trading volume of 277.24 million units valued at N5.08bn.

The shares of United Bank for Africa emerged as the most traded security in terms of volume and value, with 34.56 million units exchanged, valued at N799.45m in 646 deals.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
