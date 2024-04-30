Menu
Management Of UNIBEN Approves Indefinite Suspension Of Student Union Government

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 30, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The management of the University of Benin has approved the indefinite suspension of the university’s Student Union Government.

In a statement on Monday by the university’s Registrar, Ademola Bobola, the institution said the suspension was in connection with the attack on the Edo State Labour Party’s candidate, Olumide Akpata, by some students believed to be members of the student union.

The statement added that the suspension took effect from Monday, April 29, 2024.

The statement read, “The university management has received the report of the panel constituted to investigate the incidents that occurred in the Faculty of Law and the University’s Senior Staff Club on Friday, April 12, 2024.

“After due consideration of the report by the management, the Vice Chancellor has approved the suspension of the university’s students’ union.

“The suspension which is indefinite, takes immediate effect, that is, from Monday, April 29, 2024.

“Accordingly, all officers of the students’ union are to hand over all properties of the union in their possession to the Dean, Students’ Affairs not later than 4pm on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

‘In the interim, a Caretaker Committee composed of representatives of faculties, schools, and institutes has been approved to coordinate students’ activities during the period of suspension.

“The above directive of the Vice Chancellor is hereby communicated for the attention of the university community and compliance of the erstwhile union officers as appropriate.”. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
