Lagos-Calabar Highway is job-losing project, stop it now – Peter Obi tells Tinubu

Peter Obi Urges President Tinubu to Halt Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway Project to Save Nigerian Jobs

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Former Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has called on President Bola Tinubu to halt the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway project, citing concerns over job losses and economic priorities.

Obi criticized the Federal Government’s decision to proceed with the project, describing it as a misplaced priority that would exacerbate unemployment and destroy businesses.

The project, estimated to cost N2.8 trillion for a total length of 700 kilometers, has already seen the demolition of structures along its route.

Expressing dismay at the commencement of demolition activities, Obi emphasized the devastating impact on livelihoods, investments, and job opportunities, particularly among the youth and small businesses.

He questioned the government’s decision to prioritize the highway project over pressing national issues such as security, poverty alleviation, healthcare, and education.

Obi highlighted the urgent need for infrastructure maintenance and improvement, pointing to recent tragedies like the fuel tanker explosion on the East-West road in Rivers State as evidence of neglected road infrastructure.

Citing numerous abandoned federal highway projects across the country, Obi urged the government to redirect its focus towards addressing critical development needs rather than embarking on costly ventures with questionable priorities.

In conclusion, Obi appealed for the reconsideration of the Lagos-Calabar highway project in light of Nigeria’s pressing economic challenges and the need for more pragmatic and people-centered policies.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...