Lafarge Cement Nigeria Plc Q1 2024 Revenue Surges by 50.04%

By: OyinyeChukwu Paula

Date:

Lafarge Cement Nigeria Plc Q1 2024 Analysis

In the first quarter of 2024, Lafarge Cement Nigeria Plc (LCNP) showcased robust financial performance, as reported by Cowry Research. Despite prevailing economic challenges, LCNP recorded significant growth in key financial indicators compared to the same period in the previous year.

**Financial Highlights:**
– **Revenue Surge:** LCNP witnessed a remarkable increase in revenue, reaching N137.77 billion, marking a substantial growth of 50.04% compared to Q1 2023.
– **Cost Management:** Despite escalated costs of production, LCNP effectively managed expenses, resulting in a gross profit of N65.64 billion, reflecting a 41.24% increase.
– **Operating Efficiency:** LCNP demonstrated operational efficiency, with a profit from operating activities totaling N30.22 billion, indicating a growth of 35.98% year-on-year.
– **Financial Stability:** Despite a surge in finance costs, LCNP maintained financial stability, reporting a net finance cost of N21.53 billion.
– **Profitability:** The company reported a profit after tax of N5.19 billion, reflecting a significant increase of 65.23% compared to Q1 2023.

**Key Financial Ratios:**
– **COGS Margin:** 52.4%
– **Gross Margin:** 47.6%
– **Operating Margin:** 21.9%
– **Net Profit Margin:** 3.8%
– **Debt/Equity Ratio:** 1.1%
– **Asset Turnover:** 0.20x
– **Price-to-Earnings Ratio:** 102.66x
– **Earnings Yield:** 0.97%
– **Price-to-Book Ratio:** 1.20x
– **Return on Assets:** 3.1%
– **Return on Equity:** 3.5%

**Balance Sheet Analysis (as of March 31, 2024):**
– LCNP maintained a strong financial position, with cash and cash equivalents totaling N77.71 billion.
– Total assets amounted to N673.99 billion, reflecting a slight decrease of 1.08% compared to December 31, 2023.
– Total liabilities stood at N233.74 billion, while total shareholders’ equity remained stable.

Overall, LCNP demonstrated resilience and strategic management in navigating market challenges, positioning itself for sustainable growth and value creation in the Nigerian cement industry.

OyinyeChukwu Paula
OyinyeChukwu Paulahttp://Vetiva%20Research
