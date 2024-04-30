JUST IN: Nigeria’s DJ Bella breaks Guinness World Records for longest live-stream concert

Nigerian Disc-Jockey, Anuoluwapo Sanni also known as MaskQueen DJ Bella, on Monday made a historic feat, after she broke the Guinness World Records for the longest live-streamed concert by a DJ lasting for 250 hours.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

As at 0.249.59.58 am on Monday, DJ Bella hits the 250 hours to set a new Guinness World Records for the longest live-streamed concert by a DJ.

Bella, a seasoned Disc Jockey with over 15 years of experience behind the turntables started her 11-day live concert marathon challenge from April Thursday, 28, and rounded off early hours of Monday, April 29 at the Festival Conference hotel, Festac, Lagos.

The 11 days live- concert featured electrifying performances by DJ Bella, who had only 5 -minutes intervals to rest after which she continued the challenge..

Elated Bella said “I am honored to be at the forefront of such ground-breaking event and to represent my country on the global stage. This is more than a concert; it’s a celebration of music, culture, and the spirit of resilience.”

“Being a female DJ over the years has presented its challenges, and as a music professional who has actively supported younger female DJs, this feat is not just for me but to inspire all female DJs and any aspiring girl child that anything is possible.”

Also, in chat with Vanguard, Bella’s manager, Emmanuel Eseigbe, emphasized the significance of the concert for Nigeria’s music industry. “The MaskQueen DJ Bella’s record-breaking attempt symbolizes the creativity and innovation that defines Nigerian music. It’s a momentous occasion, and we are grateful for the opportunity to showcase her talent to the world,’ he said.

DJ Jimmy Jatt was among her first colleagues to congratulate the new record holder.

In an Instagram post , DJ Jimmy Jatt wrote, ” Bella has broken Guinness World Records for the longest live Streamed concert by a DJ, congratulation.’

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...