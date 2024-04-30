JUST IN: Abuja based Imo State Governor Uzodimma appoints self commissioner for lands

Imo Governor, Hope Uzodimma, Appoints Himself Commissioner for Lands

In a surprising move, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has appointed himself as the commissioner for lands in the state. The unexpected announcement came during the inauguration of 24 newly appointed commissioners at the Government House in Owerri on Tuesday, April 30.

Governor Uzodimma explained that his self-appointment is aimed at preventing a recurrence of past controversies. He referred to a previous commissioner who was entangled in questionable land transactions towards the end of his tenure.

This decision reflects the governor’s commitment to ensuring transparency and accountability in land administration in Imo State. Further details on this development are forthcoming.

