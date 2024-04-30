Menu
Nollywood

Junior Pope’s death unexpected, Pete Edochie mourns

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Veteran actor, Pete Edochie, has expressed sadness over the death of his junior colleague, Junior Pope, describing it as unfortunate and unexpected.

He expressed grief for the deaths of actor Junior Pope and four other people in a boat accident.

Edochie, who called the late actor, Junior Pope, his son, claimed that the actor’s life had been abruptly cut short.

In addition to calling on Nigerians to pray to God in order to embrace the actor’s spirit and go off the social media drama that followed his death, the actor said the deceased was a gift to the world.

He also gave recognition to well-known businessman, E-Money for taking over Junior Pope’s children’s care.

“His life was cut short the way we never expected it; we shall all go someday, but not in this manner. I want to make a general appeal. Let us pray to God to accept the soul of Junior Pope and cut out the nonsense people have been putting out on social media. Let us allow his soul to rest. I am making an appeal. My son Junior pope was a gift to the entire world,” Pete said in a video.

