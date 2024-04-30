Julius Berger’s Gross Profit Grows by 4.58% to ₦20,970 Million in Q1 2024

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc’s first-quarter financial report for 2024, analyzed by Cowry Research, reflects resilience and stability despite prevailing economic challenges. The report, issued by Cowry Asset Management Limited, provides valuable insights into Julius Berger’s financial performance, serving as a guide for potential investors.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Despite a modest 2.79% increase in revenue compared to Q1 2023, Julius Berger maintained a strong gross margin of 18.9%, showcasing efficient cost management strategies. The company reported a 4.58% growth in gross profit, reaching ₦20,970 million.

Operating margins remained stable at 4.9%, indicating consistent operational efficiency. However, selling and distribution costs experienced a notable increase of 104.76%, impacting the overall net profit margin, which rose to 9.1% from 2.1% in the previous year.

Profit before tax surged by an impressive 340.53%, reaching ₦16,749 million, driven by a significant increase in investment income and other gains. Consequently, basic earnings per share soared to ₦6.26, marking a remarkable 347.14% growth.

On the balance sheet front, Julius Berger demonstrated strength and growth, with total assets increasing by 11.79% to ₦767,943 million. Shareholders’ equity also saw a substantial rise of 39.19%, reflecting the company’s financial health and stability.

Despite economic uncertainties, Julius Berger Nigeria remains a solid player in the construction industry, poised for continued growth and value creation. Investors are encouraged to leverage the insights provided by Cowry Research to make informed investment decisions in the Nigerian market.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...