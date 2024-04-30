JAMB Releases 2024 UTME Results: Here’s What You Need to Know

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) made a significant announcement on Monday, April 29, by unveiling the results of the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). The examination, spanning from Friday, April 19, to Monday, April 29, witnessed an impressive turnout and showcased intriguing statistics. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the results:

1. Registration and Participation:

– A staggering 1,989,668 candidates registered and sat for the examination across 118 towns and over 700 centres nationwide.

2. Result Summary:

– Out of the total candidates, 1,842,464 results have been released, while 64,624 are currently under investigation.

3. High Scorers:

– A notable 0.5% of candidates achieved an exceptional score of 300 and above, totaling 8,401 individuals.

– Additionally, 4.2% of candidates scored 250 and above, with a total of 77,070 achievers.

4. Moderate Performers:

– 24% of candidates attained a commendable score of 200 and above, amounting to 439,974 individuals.

5. Below Average Scores:

– The majority of candidates, constituting 76%, scored 199 and below, with a total of 1,402,490 individuals falling into this category.

6. Gender Distribution:

– Female candidates accounted for 50.6% of the total candidates, totaling 1,007,275 individuals.

– Male candidates made up the remaining 49.4%, amounting to 982,393 individuals.

The release of the 2024 UTME results marks an important milestone for candidates seeking tertiary education opportunities. As the outcomes reflect a diverse range of performances, candidates are encouraged to access their results and plan their next steps accordingly.

