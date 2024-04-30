It’s political risky to alienate El-rufai, Yahaya Bello, PDP chieftain Showunmi tells Tinubu

Aprominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Segun Showunmi, has said that the ongoing political developments suggest that any perceived marginalization of northern figures within the All Progressives Congress (APC), who played key roles in securing victory in the 2023 presidential election, could have serious future political repercussions.

Emphasizing that his political stance doesn’t necessarily make him an enemy of President Bola Tinubu, Sowunmi, who previously served as a spokesperson for former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, advised President Tinubu to avoid taking actions that could potentially be exploited by political adversaries in the future.

In a statement he personally issued and shared with journalists in Abuja on Monday, April 29, Showunmi highlighted the current challenges faced by former governors Nasir El-Rufai and Yahaya Bello, pointing out that they could be entirely misinterpreted to portray President Tinubu in an entirely different light in parts of the north and jeopardize the political understanding between the north and the southwest.

“President Tinubu’s treatment of these leaders risks undermining the longstanding understanding between the Yoruba and the North, who rallied behind him, particularly against Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwaso in the 2023 election,” Showunmi emphasized.

He cautioned President Tinubu that the continued perception of political trials of these northern APC leaders, who contributed to his electoral success in 2023, could adversely affect his aspirations for 2027.

In a plea to President Tinubu, Showunmi stressed: “Power must be shared, and trust must be maintained; I refuse to ignore actions that could have dire consequences for our shared Yoruba heritage and the broader Nigerian society.”

Stressing the need to keep the 2027 political chess game in sight, Showunmi also expressed fears that just a few official steps can get negatively projected by vested interests that are now focused on how to break a long-term understanding that favours President Tinubu.

“Upon reflection on the trajectory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his journey to the presidency, I find my mind wondering if my Yoruba Uncle is still the same person that I have always known and admired.

“You might need to think through this to understand me; the Yorubas already carry misconceptions about betrayal, that we don’t keep our end of the bargain, that we use and dump people or that we are cunning around the power play, except for Olusegun Obasanjo who as both as military and civilian head of state, kept his side of the agreement with his partners who got him into power.”

Showunmi, who lamented that the president’s action reflects an unmindfulness of the consequences, said: “Nasir El-Rufai, say what you will about him, he supported Asiwaju fully during the primaries and the general elections; pray, how has he been treated, same El-Rufai now has a security report that humiliated him during a Senate clearance made up of a majority of Tinubu men! What would the world call that but betrayal?

“Now, Yahaya Adoza Bello who practically fought like a madman to give Asiwaju good numbers in Kogi, not to talk of how he funded and ran the youth campaign with vigour and energy to the extent that I was so jealous compared to the disorganized charade of my PDP.

“Same Yahaya Bello who superintend over the membership registration of APC that to date I cannot but remember comparing the bliss and pageantry to the joke that my PDP ran under the Edo emperor.

“Pray is that the same GYB that is being embarrassed to the level we are all witnessing? If this is not a betrayal, I would like someone to tell me what could be a betrayal more than this.”

The PDP chieftain said everyone who worked hard with Tinubu to emerge president are now being minimised by those around the president who are using the state agencies.

He further raised some posers at the president thus: “Do you plan to contest a second term or do you think your work will be done in one term of just four years? Shall tomorrow not come? Where are the men of yesterday?

“Akanni omo olodo ide, you know that on a deep level of nation-building, I won’t allow partisan politics to prevent me from saying it as I see it; you may need to understand that power must be shared and that the world over, people must feel protected by an arrangement they help bring about.”

He noted that the president has allowed “PDP people to stroll about” while the ones who worked to give him power are “running helter-skelter.”

He added: “The Yorubas have a saying that “Oni nkan ko ni fe ko baje” the owner of a thing will not want it to get destroyed.

“I see some very good ideas you wish to implement, I get the mess you are trying to clean and you know in your heart of hearts that for me, Segun Showunmi with me, Nigeria comes first.

“Nevertheless, I will not refuse to point out what will have grave consequences for our shared Yoruba race.

“The issues from the Awolowo era have not been resolved with other tribes, especially the Igbos who to date see Yorubas in a bad light but for the efforts of men like Obasanjo, Pa Adebanjo and to a lesser extent myself who have demanded that fair is fair.

Stressing Tinubu cannot be allowed to be misled, Showunmi said: “I trust him to fix this mess. I can’t have you make our future, my future hard because some of us will ask people to trust us with power. Won’t they be afraid?”

