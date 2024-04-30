Menu
Nigeria

FG declares May 1, public holiday

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 30, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has declared Wednesday, May 1, as public holiday to mark this year’s Workers’ Day.

This was contained contained in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Dr Aishetu Gogo Ndayako on behalf of the minister, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

Dr Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, re-iterated the need for excellence, efficiency and equity in all spheres of labour, re-affirming the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration’s commitment to fostering a culture of innovation, productivity, and inclusivity in the workplace.

He said; “In alignment with this year’s theme, which focuses on ensuring safety and health at work in a changing climate, I wish to state that the Federal Government remains steadfast in its resolve to prioritise the safety and well-being of all citizens.

“Let me reaffirm Mr. President’s commitment to providing a conducive environment for work, where every worker can thrive and contribute meaningfully to national development”.

While acknowledging the contribution of workers, he called for proactive measures to mitigate adverse effects of climate change through synergy in in the implementation of sustainable practices and policies that promote well-being in the workplace and in building a nation guided by the principles of integrity, diligence and compassion.

The Minister also urged Nigerians to remain committed to the present administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda as he wished workers a happy celebration.(www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
JUST IN: Abuja based Imo State Governor Uzodimma appoints self commissioner for lands
Next article
MTN Nigeria Records 1.3% Subscriber Growth, Despite Challenges
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
