Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria

FG clamps down on illegal sand miners in Lagos, Installs CCTV

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 30, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has said that closed-circuit television and solar lights would be installed on the Third Mainland Bridge by June to check the activities of illegal miners in the infrastructure.

Umahi said this after a routine inspection of the under-deck project at Iddo Bridge, Carter Bridge, and the Third Mainland bridges in Lagos.

He said, “Berger is the contractor doing the Iddo Bridge, Carter Bridge, and Third Mainland Bridge, and we have seen the pace of work made and are happy with it, also we have promised to increase the pace of work against the incoming lagoon tide in June.

“On top of the bridges, we have almost finished the deck job, though we are extending the deck job, and then we are also constructing CCTV and observation room. Then, below the deck, we are working on the piers, and then, we now see the pier caps. These are the works that are going on under the deck.”

The minister said that the Federal Government had taken proactive measures to address the condition of the piles supporting the Third Mainland Bridge, adding that erosion and illegal mining had damaged the piles, and a consultant would be contacted on the repairs.

He added, “We are working on a number of bridges we inherited, we inherited construction work on Eko Bridge, Marina Bridge, Liverpool Bridge, Iganmu Bridge, and Independence Bridge, all done by Buildwell.”

Umahi noted that one major work was going to be looked at; hence a meeting with Julius Berger would ensue.

He noted, “We will be doing a meeting with Julius Berger tomorrow to look at one of the most serious and challenging jobs, and that is the work that is right below the pier caps, that is the piles and then the deck beds.

“Like I have always said the piles are being held by the skin friction of the sand, of which some of these sands have been eroded over the years, and illegal mining also contributed to the eroding of the piles.

“Some of the piles have rusted which has gotten to the concrete piles, and some of the reinforcements of the concrete piles are exposed. In 2013, there was an examination of all the piles of the Third Mainland Bridge, in 2014, there was a repeat, but about 40 per cent, and so we are procuring consultants together with Julius Berger to look at what is going on there. In addition, we are working with Berger and other international companies on how to design the remedy.

According to him, the installation of the cameras/solar system will be ready by June 2024.

He added, “There is no solar on Carter Bridge yet, but we would like to do what is being done on Third Mainland Bridge on Carter Bridge, and as much as budgetary provisions would allow, a lot of the bridges in Lagos need attention, not just in Lagos, all over the country, of which I would give attention to.

“We have considered 18 bridges, what we are doing here, we are doing at the Murtala Mohammed in Kogi State, there are  number of bridges that are ongoing, some collapsed on the expressway, some collapsed on Enugu-Port Harcourt, some collapsed between Jos and Benue, we have gone very far in all these bridges, and we have gone very far on them following the directive from the president.” (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Navy rescues over 250 passengers from capsized boat in Rivers
Next article
Management Of UNIBEN Approves Indefinite Suspension Of Student Union Government
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

BUA Cement’s post-tax profit declines by 34% in Q1 2024

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. BUA Cement Plc, on Monday posted...

Management Of UNIBEN Approves Indefinite Suspension Of Student Union Government

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The management of the University of...

Navy rescues over 250 passengers from capsized boat in Rivers

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Naval Security Operatives rescued 250 passengers...

JAMB: Over 1.4 million UTME candidates scored below 200

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

BUA Cement’s post-tax profit declines by 34% in Q1 2024

Companies & Markets 0
April 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. BUA Cement Plc, on Monday posted...

Management Of UNIBEN Approves Indefinite Suspension Of Student Union Government

Education 0
April 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The management of the University of...

Navy rescues over 250 passengers from capsized boat in Rivers

Nigeria Metro News 0
April 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Naval Security Operatives rescued 250 passengers...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading