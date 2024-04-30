Menu
Search
Subscribe
Infrastructure

Federal Government Resumes Port-Harcourt-Aba Railway Operations After Rehabilitation

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Following the completion of rehabilitation work on the Port-Harcourt-Aba railway, the Federal Government has recommenced operations, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing Port-Harcourt-Maiduguri narrow gauge rail project.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The resumption of rail operations between Port Harcourt and Aba is part of the government’s intensified efforts to facilitate trade, improve mobility, accessibility, and connectivity between the southern and northeastern regions of the country.

During the inauguration of operations on the rehabilitated 62km rail corridor, Minister of Transportation, Sen. Said Alkali, disclosed ongoing discussions with investors to retrofit locomotives from diesel to CNG, aiming to reduce transportation costs further.

Alkali, who embarked on a train ride from Port Harcourt to Aba, emphasized that this marked the commencement of passenger train services along the corridor. He highlighted plans to link the corridor to Enugu and connect it to the Onne and Port Harcourt ports to bolster commerce.

Expressing gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support, Alkali underscored the project’s significance, covering five geopolitical zones and representing a substantial investment in the country’s transportation infrastructure.

He outlined the ministry’s plans to expand services beyond Aba, including routes to Enugu and the Onne and Port Harcourt ports, with considerations for freight services.

The Port-Harcourt to Maiduguri narrow gauge rail rehabilitation project, awarded to China Civil Engineering and Construction Company (CCECC) by the Federal Ministry of Transportation, is part of broader efforts to modernize Nigeria’s rail network. Under Tinubu’s administration, the project has progressed, with completion milestones achieved, including the Port Harcourt to Aba corridor. The project entails the rehabilitation of existing rail lines, construction of modern stations, and procurement of new rolling stock.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Nestle Nigeria Plc Records 43.38% Revenue Growth in Q1 2024
Next article
Actress Faithia Williams Draws Attention by Reinstating Marital Surname Balogun
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Electricity tariff hike: Minister of power has failed Nigerians — Falana

Iyanuoluwa Lawal Iyanuoluwa Lawal -
Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana said the Minister of...

Actress Faithia Williams Draws Attention by Reinstating Marital Surname Balogun

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Actress Faithia Williams has sparked reactions after she reintroduced...

Nestle Nigeria Plc Records 43.38% Revenue Growth in Q1 2024

OyinyeChukwu Paula OyinyeChukwu Paula -
**Nestle Nigeria Plc Q1 2024 Financial Report Overview** Nestle Nigeria...

Lafarge Cement Nigeria Plc Q1 2024 Revenue Surges by 50.04%

OyinyeChukwu Paula OyinyeChukwu Paula -
Lafarge Cement Nigeria Plc Q1 2024 Analysis In the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Electricity tariff hike: Minister of power has failed Nigerians — Falana

South West 0
Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana said the Minister of...

Actress Faithia Williams Draws Attention by Reinstating Marital Surname Balogun

Lifestyle News 0
Actress Faithia Williams has sparked reactions after she reintroduced...

Nestle Nigeria Plc Records 43.38% Revenue Growth in Q1 2024

Financials 0
**Nestle Nigeria Plc Q1 2024 Financial Report Overview** Nestle Nigeria...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading