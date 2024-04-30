Federal Government Resumes Port-Harcourt-Aba Railway Operations After Rehabilitation

Following the completion of rehabilitation work on the Port-Harcourt-Aba railway, the Federal Government has recommenced operations, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing Port-Harcourt-Maiduguri narrow gauge rail project.

The resumption of rail operations between Port Harcourt and Aba is part of the government’s intensified efforts to facilitate trade, improve mobility, accessibility, and connectivity between the southern and northeastern regions of the country.

During the inauguration of operations on the rehabilitated 62km rail corridor, Minister of Transportation, Sen. Said Alkali, disclosed ongoing discussions with investors to retrofit locomotives from diesel to CNG, aiming to reduce transportation costs further.

Alkali, who embarked on a train ride from Port Harcourt to Aba, emphasized that this marked the commencement of passenger train services along the corridor. He highlighted plans to link the corridor to Enugu and connect it to the Onne and Port Harcourt ports to bolster commerce.

Expressing gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support, Alkali underscored the project’s significance, covering five geopolitical zones and representing a substantial investment in the country’s transportation infrastructure.

He outlined the ministry’s plans to expand services beyond Aba, including routes to Enugu and the Onne and Port Harcourt ports, with considerations for freight services.

The Port-Harcourt to Maiduguri narrow gauge rail rehabilitation project, awarded to China Civil Engineering and Construction Company (CCECC) by the Federal Ministry of Transportation, is part of broader efforts to modernize Nigeria’s rail network. Under Tinubu’s administration, the project has progressed, with completion milestones achieved, including the Port Harcourt to Aba corridor. The project entails the rehabilitation of existing rail lines, construction of modern stations, and procurement of new rolling stock.

