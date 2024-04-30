Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nollywood

Don’t raise your children with all your life savings – Dayo Amusa educates parents

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Actress Dayo Amusa has shared her perspective on sustainable parenting practices, advising parents against spending their entire life savings solely on their children’s needs.
She believes that many parents neglect their own well-being while prioritising their children’s care.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

According to her, this could result in children distancing themselves from their parents, perceiving them as no longer on equal footing.

She recommended that while parents strive to uplift their children, they should also focus on personal growth and development.

She said: “Dear Parent!!! One mistake you should never make as a parent is raising your kids with all your life savings to eventually get so much exposure that they won’t want to stoop low to living around you.

“Upgrade yourself as you upgrade your kids. Plan your future so you won’t have your kids too far from you..

“Lately, having all your kids abroad looks like an achievement until your old age sets in. That is when you will know that sending you money is not as important as having them around you… That’s when you will understand that life’s fulfillment is beyond money but quality of time spent with your grown up children and grand children…

“I’ve had an Uncle who raised all his families abroad, died at 78 and none of his kids came home to bury him and give him the last respect/honour.

“Men! This is not a matter of marrying many wives … It’s about being intentional with your old age plans… And if marrying more than one wife is your strategic plan, ensure you execute it with wisdom.

“Parents seem to cater so much for their kids that they forget themselves in the process. Do not forget yourself in the mathematical equation of life…

“Always put yourself into consideration… This old age we are talking about is nearer than we think…You matter a lot too.

“May God grant us the opportunity to live long in sound health and more wealth.. #jmvwithdayoamusa.”

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
NMDPRA Reveals Plans for Dangote Petroleum Refinery Commissioning
Next article
Senatorial Seating Spat Almost Derails Senate Resumption
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Senatorial Seating Spat Almost Derails Senate Resumption

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
The Senate's return from its Easter and Sallah break...

NMDPRA Reveals Plans for Dangote Petroleum Refinery Commissioning

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA)...

MTN Nigeria Records 1.3% Subscriber Growth, Despite Challenges

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
MTN Nigeria has reported a 1.3% increase in its...

FG declares May 1, public holiday

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government of Nigeria has...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Senatorial Seating Spat Almost Derails Senate Resumption

Political parties 0
The Senate's return from its Easter and Sallah break...

NMDPRA Reveals Plans for Dangote Petroleum Refinery Commissioning

Big Oil 0
The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA)...

MTN Nigeria Records 1.3% Subscriber Growth, Despite Challenges

Big Tech 0
MTN Nigeria has reported a 1.3% increase in its...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading