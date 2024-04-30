Menu
Dalu Ajene Appointed Managing Director and CEO of Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited

By: OyinyeChukwu Paula

Date:

Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Dalu Ajene as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Dalu joins the bank from Rand Merchant Bank (RMB), where he served as Chief Executive Officer for Nigeria. During his tenure, he successfully led a robust and resilient business, achieving double-digit Profit Before Tax growth in 2023 while maintaining zero regulatory infractions despite the challenging macroeconomic environment.

With over 23 years of experience in the global financial services sector, Dalu brings a wealth of business expertise and deep commercial acumen to his new role. He has managed diverse portfolios across multiple markets in Africa, the US, and the Middle East, honing his ability to navigate complex landscapes and deliver results across diverse markets.

Dalu holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from Dartmouth College and an MBA from Harvard Business School. He is recognized as a leader dedicated to fostering a culture of high-performance, empowering people to deliver best-in-class service to clients.

Dalu’s appointment comes as Lamin Manjang, the Vice Chairman Africa and Acting CEO, prepares to retire from the bank after 25 years of service, having reached the mandatory retirement age.

Please join us in welcoming Dalu to Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited and wishing him a successful career with the bank.

OyinyeChukwu Paula
OyinyeChukwu Paulahttp://Vetiva%20Research
OyinyeChukwu Paula Position: Business Journalist, Naija247news

