Court Empowers EFCC to Freeze 1,146 Bank Accounts amid Investigation

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja has granted an interim order empowering the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to freeze approximately 1,146 bank accounts belonging to individuals and companies. The EFCC asserted that these accounts were under investigation for alleged unauthorized dealings in foreign exchange, money laundering, and terrorism financing.

The ruling, issued in response to an ex-parte motion by EFCC’s lawyer, Ekele Iheanacho, mandates the EFCC to ensure the conclusion of its investigation within 90 days. Justice Nwite, after hearing the motion, ordered the freezing of the identified bank accounts and adjourned the case until July 23 for the EFCC to provide a report on their findings.

While the ruling was delivered last Wednesday, The Nation obtained a copy of the enrolled order on Monday. In the motion marked FHC/ABJ/CS/543/2024, the EFCC stated that the bank accounts in question were linked to individuals who allegedly exploited virtual cryptocurrency exchange platforms for illegal manipulation of the naira’s value and laundering proceeds of unlawful activities.

Some of the account names listed in the attached schedule include Akitoye Adeyemi Ayomide, Clyp Trading Ltd, Clyp Consulting Ltd, Toyetech Platforms Ltd, Winx International Platforms Ltd, Shutterscore Trading Platforms Ltd, Tradecillion Trading Ltd, Nsofor Donald Nmamdi, Kora Payments Network Ltd-Operations, Renderstack Technologies Ltd, Korex Payments Ltd, Awe Microfinance Bank Ltd, Victor Samuel Asuquo, Akingbade Sabit Juwon, Asuquo Victor Samuel, Oty Ugochukwu Stanley, Oty & Sons Global Concepts, Pelumi Ayandoye, and David George Ajala.

