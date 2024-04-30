Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

Court Empowers EFCC to Freeze 1,146 Bank Accounts amid Investigation

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja has granted an interim order empowering the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to freeze approximately 1,146 bank accounts belonging to individuals and companies. The EFCC asserted that these accounts were under investigation for alleged unauthorized dealings in foreign exchange, money laundering, and terrorism financing.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The ruling, issued in response to an ex-parte motion by EFCC’s lawyer, Ekele Iheanacho, mandates the EFCC to ensure the conclusion of its investigation within 90 days. Justice Nwite, after hearing the motion, ordered the freezing of the identified bank accounts and adjourned the case until July 23 for the EFCC to provide a report on their findings.

While the ruling was delivered last Wednesday, The Nation obtained a copy of the enrolled order on Monday. In the motion marked FHC/ABJ/CS/543/2024, the EFCC stated that the bank accounts in question were linked to individuals who allegedly exploited virtual cryptocurrency exchange platforms for illegal manipulation of the naira’s value and laundering proceeds of unlawful activities.

Some of the account names listed in the attached schedule include Akitoye Adeyemi Ayomide, Clyp Trading Ltd, Clyp Consulting Ltd, Toyetech Platforms Ltd, Winx International Platforms Ltd, Shutterscore Trading Platforms Ltd, Tradecillion Trading Ltd, Nsofor Donald Nmamdi, Kora Payments Network Ltd-Operations, Renderstack Technologies Ltd, Korex Payments Ltd, Awe Microfinance Bank Ltd, Victor Samuel Asuquo, Akingbade Sabit Juwon, Asuquo Victor Samuel, Oty Ugochukwu Stanley, Oty & Sons Global Concepts, Pelumi Ayandoye, and David George Ajala.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Opposition governors not complementing Tinubu’s efforts to revive economy – Oyintiloye
Next article
Kano Court Sets May 16 for Ruling on Substituted Service in Ganduje vs Kano state May 16
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

It’s political risky to alienate El-rufai, Yahaya Bello, PDP chieftain Showunmi tells Tinubu

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Aprominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Segun...

Nigerian Students Struggle to Find Part-Time Jobs in Canada, Face Financial Hardship

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Nigerian and other foreign students in Canada are encountering...

Kano Court Sets May 16 for Ruling on Substituted Service in Ganduje vs Kano state May 16

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
The High Court in Kano state has scheduled May...

Opposition governors not complementing Tinubu’s efforts to revive economy – Oyintiloye

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, former lawmaker and former member of the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

It’s political risky to alienate El-rufai, Yahaya Bello, PDP chieftain Showunmi tells Tinubu

Political parties 0
Aprominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Segun...

Nigerian Students Struggle to Find Part-Time Jobs in Canada, Face Financial Hardship

Nigeria Diaspora News 0
Nigerian and other foreign students in Canada are encountering...

Kano Court Sets May 16 for Ruling on Substituted Service in Ganduje vs Kano state May 16

Political parties 0
The High Court in Kano state has scheduled May...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading