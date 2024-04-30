Menu
CCPT Restrains Multichoice Nigeria from increasing Dstv, Gotv subscription

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 30, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal (CCPT) sitting in Abuja has restrained Multichoice Nigeria, a prominent Pay-TV operator, from increasing the prices of its DStv and GOtv packages.

Recall that Multichoice announced new price adjustments on DStv and GOtv packages on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

The three-member tribunal chaired by Saratu Shafii, delivered the ruling on Monday on an ex-parte motion marked CCPT/OP/2/2024 and filed by Festus Onifade through his lawyer, Ejiro Awaritoma.

Onifade had sued Multi-Choice Nigeria Ltd, and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), accusing the former of unjustly increasing subscription fees.

He sought the following orders:

“An order of interim injunction of this honourable tribunal restraining the 1st defendant, whether by themselves or her privies, assigned by whatever name called, from going ahead with the impending price increase schedule to take effect on May 1, 2024, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

“An order restraining the first defendant from taking any step(s) that may negatively affect the rights of the claimant and other consumers in respect of the suit pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.”

In the enrolled order obtained by Nairametrics, the tribunal restrained MultiChoice from taking steps that may negatively affect the rights of the claimant and other consumers in respect of the suit pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

The court also held that “the 1st Defendant is hereby restrained, whether by themselves, her privies, assigns by whatsoever name called, from going ahead with impending price increase schedule to take effect from 15t May 2024 pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice already filed before this Honourable Tribunal.”

The tribunal ordered that all parties in the suit are to appear before the panel on the 7th day of May 2024 at 10:00 a.m. for the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
