Menu
Search
Subscribe
Music

Buga saga: ‘Ekuke,’ ‘fool’, Kizz Daniel, Tekno clash over collabo proceeds

By: The Editor

Date:

Two of Nigeria’s musical stars biggest music stars, Kizz Daniel and Tekno are at ‘war’ over proceeds of the hit song ‘Buga’.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Tekno threw the first salvo while reacting to an interview. The said interview quoted him as saying he got almost a billion Naira from Kizz Daniel as proceeds from ‘Buga‘.

He denied it, saying he (Kizz Daniel) does not have that much. Kizz responded by claiming the song rescued Tekno.

Recall that the monster hit — Buga — dropped in 2022. It has garnered over 200 million views on YouTube. It went on to become almost a global anthem.

The ‘fight’
So, the report went viral. According to it, Kizz Daniel sent Tekno 50% of every revenue he generated from the song.

In fact, it claimed the proceeds amounted to over one billion Naira,

Responding, Tekno posted on his X (Twitter): “Him money no reach. Anybody wey put out that fake interview, thunder fire your mama…#Talkingshit.”

(“He doesn’t have that much money. Thunder will strike whoever put out that fake interview”).

Kizz Daniel replied: “Dem mention money you sef dey talk… spewing shit like anus. See ekuke way we rescue with BUGA!! Oloribu omo ale.”

(“You are talking when money is being mentioned. Spewing shit like anus. Look at ekuke we rescued with Buga, Basard.”)

Tekno hit back: “Hope you are trending now fool! Careful o, breeze blow foul nyash dey open. I’m not the one to be played with.”

Media stunt

Meanwhile, some industry watchers suspect it might be a media stunt to promote shows or singles.

ENtertainers have been known to create controversies when they have projects to promote. All for the buzz.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
JUST IN: Nigeria’s DJ Bella breaks Guinness World Records for longest live-stream concert
Next article
Obaship: Akingbaso, elected as new Aladeokun of Alade-Idanre
The Editor
The Editor

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Oritse Femi Defends Wizkid’s ‘Influencer’ Label for Don Jazzy

The Editor The Editor -
  Singer Abiodun Majemite Ekele, popularly known as Oritse Femi,...

 Ondo APC Urges Aggrieved Aspirants to Unite Behind Governor Aiyedatiwa

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
  The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has...

Abia Labour Party Stakeholders Pass Vote of Confidence on Governor Alex Otti

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
  Stakeholders of the Labour Party across the 17 council...

Lagos-Calabar Highway is job-losing project, stop it now – Peter Obi tells Tinubu

Iyanuoluwa Lawal Iyanuoluwa Lawal -
 Peter Obi Urges President Tinubu to Halt Lagos-Calabar Coastal...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Oritse Femi Defends Wizkid’s ‘Influencer’ Label for Don Jazzy

Music 0
  Singer Abiodun Majemite Ekele, popularly known as Oritse Femi,...

 Ondo APC Urges Aggrieved Aspirants to Unite Behind Governor Aiyedatiwa

South West 0
  The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has...

Abia Labour Party Stakeholders Pass Vote of Confidence on Governor Alex Otti

South East 0
  Stakeholders of the Labour Party across the 17 council...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading