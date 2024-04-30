“BUA Foods Plc Q1 2024: Turnover Surges by 147.32%”

Cowry Research presents the financial performance overview of BUA Foods Plc for the first quarter of 2024. Here are the key insights:Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
– Turnover: BUA Foods recorded a significant increase in turnover, reaching N356.92 billion, up by 147.32% compared to Q1 2023.
– Gross Profit: The company’s gross profit surged to N115.42 billion, marking a 103.71% increase.
– Operating Profit: BUA Foods achieved an operating profit of N104.72 billion, indicating a substantial growth of 117.46%.
– Net Profit After Tax: The net profit after tax amounted to N55.82 billion, showing a growth of 37.94%.
– Basic Earnings per Share: The basic earnings per share rose to N3.1, representing a 37.78% increase from Q1 2023.
Financial Ratios and Balance Sheet Highlights (as at March 31, 2024):
– Debt/Equity Ratio: 159.1%.
– Asset Turnover: 0.33x.
– P/E Ratio: 122.55x.
– P/B Ratio: 21.51x.
– Return on Assets: 5.2%.
– Return on Equity: 17.6%.
– Cash and short-term deposits: N57.18 billion.
– Total Assets: N1.08 trillion.
– Total Liabilities: N764.62 billion.
– Total shareholders’ equity: N317.88 billion.
The report provides valuable insights into BUA Foods Plc’s robust financial performance in Q1 2024, offering investors essential information for decision-making.
