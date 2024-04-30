“BUA Foods Plc Q1 2024: Turnover Surges by 147.32%”

Cowry Research presents the financial performance overview of BUA Foods Plc for the first quarter of 2024. Here are the key insights:

– Turnover: BUA Foods recorded a significant increase in turnover, reaching N356.92 billion, up by 147.32% compared to Q1 2023.

– Gross Profit: The company’s gross profit surged to N115.42 billion, marking a 103.71% increase.

– Operating Profit: BUA Foods achieved an operating profit of N104.72 billion, indicating a substantial growth of 117.46%.

– Net Profit After Tax: The net profit after tax amounted to N55.82 billion, showing a growth of 37.94%.

– Basic Earnings per Share: The basic earnings per share rose to N3.1, representing a 37.78% increase from Q1 2023.

Financial Ratios and Balance Sheet Highlights (as at March 31, 2024):

– Debt/Equity Ratio: 159.1%.

– Asset Turnover: 0.33x.

– P/E Ratio: 122.55x.

– P/B Ratio: 21.51x.

– Return on Assets: 5.2%.

– Return on Equity: 17.6%.

– Cash and short-term deposits: N57.18 billion.

– Total Assets: N1.08 trillion.

– Total Liabilities: N764.62 billion.

– Total shareholders’ equity: N317.88 billion.

The report provides valuable insights into BUA Foods Plc’s robust financial performance in Q1 2024, offering investors essential information for decision-making.

