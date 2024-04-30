“BUA Cement Plc Q1 2024: Revenue Surges by 51.51%”

BUA Cement Plc’s Q1 2024 Report Shows Strong Growth

Cowry Research’s latest report on BUA Cement Plc reveals impressive performance for the first quarter of 2024.

With a significant increase in revenue by 51.51% compared to the same period last year, the company demonstrates robust growth in its operations.

Despite a notable rise in the cost of production, BUA Cement managed to maintain a healthy gross profit margin of 27.9%.

The report also highlights positive indicators such as improved asset turnover and return on equity, reflecting the company’s efficient utilization of resources.

Additionally, the data reveals a steady increase in cash and short-term deposits, underlining the company’s financial stability.

Overall, BUA Cement Plc’s Q1 2024 performance underscores its resilience and potential for sustained growth in the coming quarters.

