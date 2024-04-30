Menu
“BUA Cement Plc Q1 2024: Revenue Surges by 51.51%”

By: OyinyeChukwu Paula

Date:

BUA Cement Plc’s Q1 2024 Report Shows Strong Growth

Cowry Research’s latest report on BUA Cement Plc reveals impressive performance for the first quarter of 2024.

With a significant increase in revenue by 51.51% compared to the same period last year, the company demonstrates robust growth in its operations.

Despite a notable rise in the cost of production, BUA Cement managed to maintain a healthy gross profit margin of 27.9%.

The report also highlights positive indicators such as improved asset turnover and return on equity, reflecting the company’s efficient utilization of resources.

Additionally, the data reveals a steady increase in cash and short-term deposits, underlining the company’s financial stability.

Overall, BUA Cement Plc’s Q1 2024 performance underscores its resilience and potential for sustained growth in the coming quarters.

“BUA Foods Plc Q1 2024: Turnover Surges by 147.32%”
Total Energies Nigeria Plc Q1 2024 Revenue Surges by 99.47%
OyinyeChukwu Paula
